A video of a Ghanaian teacher's reaction over an assignment she gave her class students has gone viral

This comes as one of the students failed to do the assignment because getting information on the topic was difficult

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the concerns of the teacher

A Ghanaian teacher cracked ribs online after she took to social media to lament over the reason one of her students gave for refusing to do an assignment.

In the video that has since gone viral, the teacher shows her students' assignment answers after she asked them to write a brief history of legendary Ghanaian musician Dr Ephraim Amu.

Ghanaian teacher expresses frustration over homework submitted. Photo credit: @berta_a/TikTok

Source: TikTok

To her surprise, the student submitted the assignment the next day, explaining in writing that he could not get the necessary information about Ephraim Amu online.

The teacher, who sounded astonished, tried finding out from her followers on TikTok what course of action she should take regarding the student's answers to his homework.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 11,000 and 700 comments.

Ghanaians react to the teacher's concerns

Social media users who thronged the video's comment section urged the teacher to be patient with the child because he gave a reasonable excuse about the homework.

Nana Ampaabeng commented:

"U too next time give reasonable home work, what will the history of Ephraim Amo add to his life after school? Ghana education de3 we dey learn rubbish too much."

PROMZY BRAINIAC IDRACK added:

"He has been honest to you. He doesn't know Ephraim Amu."

Nana Owusu Yabi stated:

"Madam, madam, some questions are not necessary to submit for the children; my younger sister's own be "Why is the car windscreen made of glass and not made of metal or wood?" Wei nyinaa yɛ asɛm."

~Akua~^shawdyy added;

"The child is really brilliant herrrr I remember when I was in school I would have left it blank without writing anything u de3 take it like that wai."

Source: YEN.com.gh