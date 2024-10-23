TikTok star Asantewaa shared an adorable video detailing her experience of being a first time mother

The video showed her labour, birthing her son, and pregnancy symptoms of getting swollen feet, among other things

The video melted the hearts of many people who thronged the comment section with sweet messages

TikTok star Asantewaa has opened up about her journey to being a mother for the first time as she shared a heartwarming video on social media.

Asantewaa shared her motherhood journey

Asantewaa took to her Instagram page to share a heartwarming video capturing her journey of becoming a mother for the first time.

The video started off with the birth of her son as doctors and nurses checked his vitals and undertook the necessary procedures for newborn babies.

The famous TikToker star got vulnerable as she showed some of the challenges of pregnancy as she showed the parts where her feet got swollen.

One of the exciting parts of being a mother was watching her display incredible dance moves while showing off her heavily pregnant baby bump.

In the caption of the video, she talked about how exciting the journey had been. She wrote.

"Motherhood is a beautiful world🤍"

Asantewaa's motherhood journey.

Reactions to Asantewaa's video

TikTok star and Asantewaa's close friend Felicia Osei, content creator Jenni Frank, and several others thronged to the comment section to discuss how the video melted their hearts.

Below are the reactions from social media users:

jenni_frank said:

"Awwwnn😍"

adwoa_d3d3 said:

"Very beautiful, i always pray to God to grant it to every woman in need of it."

enibaid said:

"You’re Undoubtedly one of the bravest and most beautiful soul I know, always bare in mind that you’re loved and appreciated everyday of our lives. Like I tell you, I am proud of you today and forever will. 🫂❤️‍🔥"

gadogbegeorgiette said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I’m a new mum to and I will do it all over again"

lucy.adwoa said:

"I don’t know why but this got me teary 😍God is indeed wonderful 🙌❤️🙏"

Asantewaa's son plays in video

YEN.com.gh reported that famous TikToker Asantewaa shared an adorable video of her baby son on her verified TikTok account.

In the video, Asantewaa's son was spotted in a baby activity centre playing and having a good time.

The video warmed the hearts of many social media users who were yearning to see the face of the little boy.

