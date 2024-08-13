Asantewaa's Son Overjoyed As He Plays With His Baby Activity Centre, Video Melts Hearts
- Famous TikToker Asantewaa shared an adorable video of her baby son on her verified TikTok account
- In the video, Asantewaa's son was spotted in a baby activity centre playing and having a good time
- The video warmed the hearts of many social media users who were yearning to see the face of the little boy
Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa shared a heartwarming video of her baby boy having a good time with his baby activity centre.
Asantewaa's son plays in video
Asantewaa shared a lovely video of her son on her verified TikTok account. The little boy was stationed in his baby activity centre in the video.
The baby active centre was hooked to a wall to allow the few-month-old baby to jump and get playful. Without showing his face in the video, the little boy, whose name has not been announced since his birth in March 2024, was seen jumping and throwing his legs.
Sharing the video, Asantewaa attached a soothing cover of the Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss' love song, For Life.
Asantewaa's son with a baby activity centre.
Reactions to Asantewaa's son's video
Many of TikTok star Asantewaa's followers on TikTok joked about the little boy not turning his head so that they could see what he looked like.
Below are the lovely reactions to the video:
🌟 Naashika 🤭❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥 said:
"Jayden turn for me wai😂😂I will buy toffee for u😂"
VivinelleGh💋💋 said:
"Indeed children are blessings from God🙏❤️"
miacara45 said:
"Mystery understood the assignments. He won’t turn da haha 🤣"
She’s🦋Leo♌️ we roar🦁 said:
"Baby mystery turn and collect chew gum foto😂😂"
Tasha said:
"Eii wen will this boy mistakenly turn for us 😢😭"
Ama Adepa😘😍😘 said:
"this boy really understands the assignment cos eiiii 🤣"
Asantewaa's son in new photos
YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa shared lovely pictures of her son showing how fast he was growing.
In the photos, Asantewaa was joyful while carrying her baby boy in her arms. In the caption of the Instagram post, she talked about the challenges of motherhood.
Many people talked about the little boy's growth. Others also commented about how motherhood perfectly suited Asantewaa.
Source: YEN.com.gh
