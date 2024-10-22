A video of an adorable little girl dancing to King Paluta's hit song Makoma has gone viral on social media

The toddler could not hide her love for the renowned musician as she danced heartily in the TikTok video

Netizens who saw the post were mesmerised and expressed their views in the comment section of the video

An adorable little girl has warmed the hearts of netizens after a video of her dancing to King Paluta's song Makoma surfaced online.

The little girl, who seemed to be an ardent fan of the renowned musician, could not hide her love for him as she danced heartily to the hit song.

An adorable little is displaying her dance moves while jamming to King Paluta's Makoma. Image source: Spendy_vee

In the video shared by @spendy_vee, the little 'princess' was seen swaying her body and swinging her arms while dancing to the tune. A beautiful smile complemented her unique dance moves.

The video has since gone viral, reaching over 45,000 people, with over 42,300 likes and 1,128 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens drool over Antwiwaa's dance moves

Netizens who saw the little girl's video were impressed with her impressive dance moves. They expressed their admiration for her in the comments section.

@user3577253230246 wrote:

"Where in Ghana is Antwiwaa please? Would love to shop clothes and toys for her as I will be in 🇬🇭 in June next year Jehovah permits."

@Joy wrote:

"my grandmother says Antwiwaa was her bestie back in 1978."

@akuaasabeanie wrote:

"Lmao it’s the clap for me."

@Attaamaame wrote:

"My husband is crushing on her."

@BANDY'S LUXURIES wrote:

"please who's Grandma is this."

@dcbaby088 wrote:

"Grandma i greet you."

Deyder

"eeeeish Antwiwaa's hair dey grow ooo."

@EFYA wrote:

"This baby girl is always happy, may all the days of her life be blessed...u shall keep smiling till e end of time."

@Afia de travelar wrote:

"But low-key she's pretty."

@mami_Ajoa wrote:

"Antwiwaa is so adorable and beautiful."

@Naëlchik wrote:

"who else realizes that she knows where to show style and where to relax."

