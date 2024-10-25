Diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle shared an adorable video of him spending quality time with his firstborn child, Adam

The child sat on the car's bonnet as he shared some words of advice with him now that Adam was the eldest child

Many people talked about Adam's growth, while others admired that Shatta Bandle was a caring father

Diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle showed how his eldest son, Adam, was growing big and tall as he played with him in a new video he shared online.

Shatta Bandle flaunts son

In the video, Adam sat on the car's bonnet, and Shatta Bandle stood in front of him while holding onto his son's leg to ensure his safety.

He sang a verse in Nigerian musician Runtown's Energy about no one being able to take his joy away, making money, and praying for one's enemies.

Sharing some inspiring words with his son, he bragged about being wealthy and referred to his son as the son of a rich man.

He told Adam that he now had a junior brother and was still wealthy despite another sibling to share his wealth with. The diminutive socialite noted that he enjoys using the money of poor people and his enemies to buy chicken.

"Make sure when he (the younger brother) grows up like you, you can take good care of him. You get it?" Shatta Bandle told his eldest son.

In the caption of the video, the diminutive socialite bragged about being the CEO of Cash Army, he wrote,

"CEO OF cash ARMY."

Shatta Bandle and his son.

Reactions to Shatta Bandle's video with son

Many people in the comment section talked about how big and tall Shatta Bandle's son, Adam, had become. Below are the reactions of social media users:

petermic_ said:

"I heard to chop kitchen 😂"

iam_edubillion said:

"Chop kitchen my billionaire😂"

skippobobo said:

"If you chop kitchen finish don't forget to chop living room 😂😂😂😂"

yess_im_beautifullll said:

"Wow my first fruit don grow ooo!😍👏"

sexyrash23 said:

"Bro know the song lyric but the space in his mouth won’t allow him to pronounce the words well🤧😂💀"

acan_rita said:

"Rich man looks like a good Dad"

