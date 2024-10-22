Famous Ghanaian socialite, Shatta Bandle, got many people talking when he visited the tennis court and displayed his talent in a video

In the caption of the video on his Instagram page, he noted that he had been taking tennis lessons

Many people were impressed with the skills he displayed in the video as they cheered him on in the comments

Diminutive Ghanaian socialite, Shatta Bandle, got many people applauding him when he flaunted his impressive tennis skills on the court in a video.

Shatta Bandle plays tennis

On his Instagram page, Shatta Bandle shared a video of him and his friends having a good time at the tennis skills.

The wealthy socialite grabbed the tennis racket and the ball as he tossed it in the air to his opponent's section.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the father of two bragged about being a rich man and noted that the video was captured at one of his training sessions.

"Rich 🤑 man training time. CEO OF CASH ARMY. Stop Playing Bro."

Video of Shatta Bandle playing tennis.

Reactions to Shatta Bandle playing tennis

Many people in the video's comment section were impressed by his tennis skills, and they talked about his height not deterring him from participating in the sport.

The exciting reactions from social media users are below:

jago__411 said:

"Wow this kid is so good… he’ll become great when he grows up 👏"

hillbank_xl said:

"Champion 🏆"

mustyking00 said:

"You like to Dey do something wey pass your height 😂"

abbeyemmanuelalo said:

"Wow , you can do anything you put your mind to do ,young rich dude ❤️🙌🔥🙌🏿🤴🏿"

pincodenba said:

"This is called billionaire's chipping 😂🔥"

live_exprience said:

"So as you dey tall like dat, you still dey zhagg 😂😂😂"

simba_30bg said:

"Omo una sabi cook ooo😂😂😂😂"

