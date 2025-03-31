Maurice Ampaw has reacted to reports of Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's illness

The controversial legal practitioner cited the history of the NDC as the basis for his fears and highlighted how high-profile members of government met their untimely demise in the past

He also referenced a prophesy by renowned prophet Owusu Bempah about the health of the Vice President, sparking mixed reactions online

Popular Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw has reacted to reports of Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s illness, expressing fears for her life.

He cited past incidents within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) where key figures in government faced sudden health crises or passed away unexpectedly.

The Vice President was admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Saturday, March 29, 2025, after falling ill the previous evening.

A statement from the presidency confirmed that doctors had recommended further treatment abroad. While officials have assured the public that she is in stable condition, her illness has sparked widespread concern.

Ampaw said his fears stem from a pattern in the NDC, referencing the deaths of former President John Atta Mills and other high-profile party members.

He claimed that these incidents raise questions about the recurring health struggles of top NDC officials while in office.

He also referred to a recent prophecy by Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, who warned of a major health crisis involving a government official.

Despite the concerns, government officials have reassured the public that Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is recovering well.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Minister of Government Communications, stated that her transfer abroad is a precautionary measure to ensure she receives the best medical care. Eric Adjei, a close associate of the Vice President, also confirmed that she is in good condition and urged the public to remain calm.

Maurice Ampaw's remarks on Veep's health stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

zoh tv commented:

"Simple analogy, my brother... it's not about Fantes. she was too old for the position. how many Africans at this age don't have some underlying sickness?"

Chief Z said:

"Alhaji Aliu Mahama, Afoko, Kojo Baah Wiredu, John Kumah all died under the NPP gov. Who offed them? mmua."

Kwesi Dompreh commented:

"It is appointed unto man to die once. We will all go one by one when our time comes."

Efo Baltasar Ebang Egonga wrote:

"So how did the guy become a lawyer? Or has law become so cheap."

Rev wrote:

"GOD will heal her in JESUS' MIGHTY NAME AMEN."

NanaBena said:

"Eiii Papa, are you still in Ghana? I thought you left for Togo o."

Professor Naana Jane speaks after hospitalisation

Amidst the health situation, the Vice President spoke for the first time since the incident, indicating she was really doing well.

YEN.com.gh reported that she made a post on Facebook thanking the general public and well-wishers for their concern.

Many Ghanaians have expressed a sigh of relief after an update on her condition.

