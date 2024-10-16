Diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle has welcomed another child, and he announced on Instagram

He shared beautiful pictures of the admirable child, and in the caption of the post, he congratulated himself for being a father of two

Many people congratulated him in the comment section, while others talked about the striking resemblance he shared with the baby

Famous Ghanaian diminutive socialite, Shatta Bandle, has announced that he is a father of two after sharing photos of himself carrying his newborn child.

Shatta Bandle welcomes second child

Shatta Bandle took to his Instagram page to announce that he had welcomed another child. This comes after he welcomed his first child on September 9, 2022.

He shared pictures of the adorable baby. In one photo, he smiled while carrying the child in his arms at the hospital's maternity ward, and in the other, the child slept on its back.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Shatta Bandle congratulated himself for being a father of two. He wrote,

"Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈🍾 to myself."

Photos of Shatta Bandle's baby.

Reactions to Shatta Bandle's baby

Many people in the comment section of the carousel post discussed the baby's striking resemblance to Shatta Bandle.

Others congratulated him and dropped lovely messages, while others were in awe about him being a father.

Below are the reactions from social media users:

foxy_vibes1403 said:

No dna needed just look at the lips u gonna understand

okrote4real said:

Congratulations. He looks like you

nkubi_official said:

Congratulations Shatta bundle 🎂🎁🎉❤️🙏🏾

alhajisalamu said:

The billonaire 🙌 congratulations 👏😍

big_drey4life said:

Really.... Chai women and money..... Congratulations shatter... Youngest Bullionaire

whitemanofficial said:

Congratulations 🍾🎈🎉🎊 shatta

instigator_ph said:

Congratulations. Wow❤️❤️

