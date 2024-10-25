A video of a Ghanaian man showing affection to his wife after she delivered a baby has surfaced online

The man was delighted that his spouse had delivered a beautiful baby; thus, he rushed to the hospital with lots of money to spray on het

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed their views in the comments section of the post

A Ghanaian man could not contain his pride and delight after his spouse delivered an adaptable baby girl.

In an X video, he was seen celebrating the occasion by spraying cash on the woman who was still in her hospital birth.

According to social media reports, the woman delivered a bouncy baby girl, filling the man with joy. He was seen flipping GH¢5.00 notes on his wife.

Netizens delight over Ghanaian man’s gesture

Netizens who saw the video of the young man appreciating his wife were touched. They expressed mixed reactions in the comment.

@_sevenn6 wrote:

"They joy alone lol."

@y3naware wrote:

"I’m sure he dey do Galamsey cus the way dem dey like 5 5 cedis erh."

@D_Adu_gyamfi wrote:

"There is nothing wrong with the money falling on the face of the child as both adults are right next to the child, closely monitoring. If anything at all, the man's action gives the mother joy, which inturn makes the child happy."

@CopolisMichael wrote:

"All this then few years down the line the woman will be calling her friends to help her buy pampers and school books."

@qwesipromise_ wrote:

"Was the 5gh necessary? Cants u jst say sprays money?"

@Fatherbernarddd wrote:

"If he finish and pick them all up again then he be kwasia man paaa to play with our mind."

@smkgida47 wrote:

"Lovely, but same concern here!!!"

@1GOODBoY4 wrote:

"U need more to take care of her."

