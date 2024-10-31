Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's younger brother joined the musician's recent trip to Lome, Togo

The young man, Selasi, who is a rising footballer, got the opportunity to meet top soccer stars

Fans hailed the musician as he shared his brother's explosive moments with the stars online

Stonebwoy was one of the several celebrities who attended Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor's recent jubilee celebration in Lome, Togo.

Stonebwoy's younger brother plays balls with Adebayor. Photo source: Ses_Selasie, Adebayor

Source: Facebook

The Afro dancehall star who was billed to perform for Adebayor made the trip with his team members, of which his younger brother, Selasi, plays a part.

Selasi, born Elijah Satekla is the only remaining blood brother. He aspires to be a professional footballer.

The youngster was excited as he got the opportunity to meet several African soccer legends in Lome for Adebayor's charity game, which happened on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Selasi was spotted in a jersey similar to what Adebayor, Asamoah Gyan, and others wore on gameday.

He shared his proud moments with the stars on social media, and Stonebwoy followed suit, garnering significant traction.

Fans hail Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy and his brother's stint in Togo.

kojorayjay said:

Powerful song… psalm 23 is not a joke biblical verse

ismailknk7 wrote:

Best regards and greetings from Turkey, I love you very much. ❤❤❤

yermyjey._ remarked:

Can't cool can't quench 🔥🙌❤️

kodiebwoy1990 noted:

Short down everywhere I no say na Lomé. Father father I wish you can give me one verse for a hit song 🔥🔥🇳🇬ft 🇬🇭 🙏🙏🙏

djperbigh__ added:

Big baller 💡

