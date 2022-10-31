On October 30, 2022, President Nana Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on the state of Ghana's economy

In a televised address to the country, the president touched on the economic hardship and the measures put in place to resolve them

His speech stirred controversy, with many Ghanaian celebrities taking to social media to share their thoughts

President Nana Akufo-Addo has sparked reactions online with his televised address to the nation held on October 30, 2022. In his speech, the president assured Ghanaians that the government cares about their sufferings and outlined measures to resolve the country's current financial crisis.

Celebrities' reaction to Akufo-Addo's speech Photo Source: @shattawalegh(Twitter), @penalistic_pena, @efia_odo, @johndumelo1

Source: Instagram

For most Ghanaians, the phrase "sika mp3 dede," which means money doesn't like noise, was the highlight of his speech. With many feeling the president failed to address the most important issue, YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions from various Ghanaian celebrities.

1. John Dumelo

Responding to a fan's request to know his thoughts on the president's state of the nation address, John Dumelo quoted the French saying the president used during his speech.

2. Efia Odo

Efia Odo expressed her displeasure on Twitter, replying to and quoting the president's tweets. The furious actress referred to the president as greedy, accusing him of not making a proper statement.

3. Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger greeted her fans with an Instagram live where she shared her thoughts on the state of the nation address. She also practiced her French, repeatedly saying the French quote President Nana Akufo-Addo used during his speech.

4. Nana Aba Anamoah

Celebrated media personality Nana Aba Anamoah expressed her disappointment at President Akufo-Addo's address with a touch of sarcasm.

5. Sandra Ankobiah

Popular lawyer Sandra Ankobiah was confused and shocked after hearing the president's speech. She had to rely on her followers to better to understand the state of the nation address better.

6. Samini

Samini applauded President Akufo-Addo for proposing to reduce the importation of food. He, however, hoped for action to be taken immediately.

7. Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale was taken aback by President Akufo-Addo's quote 'sika mp3 dede,' and expressed his desire to work on a song with the president, whom he found hilarious.

Source: YEN.com.gh