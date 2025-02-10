Twene Jonas in a post on his Instagram page unveiled a brand new BMW he claimed he had purchased and bragged about it

He mentioned that he had just bought the vehicle, sparking reactions from social media users who were impressed by the purchase

The mass deportations happening in the US did not deter him from buying the vehicle despite complaining about the scrutiny

Ghanaian social media personality Twene Jonas has unveiled a brand-new BMW, claiming he recently purchased the vehicle.

Twene Jonas flaunts brand new car. Photo source: twenejonas

Source: Instagram

He shared the news in a post on his Instagram page, sparking reactions from social media users who were impressed by the purchase.

Jonas has been vocal about the challenges undocumented immigrants face in the United States, especially with the recent mass deportations. Despite expressing concerns about increased scrutiny, he continues to show off his luxury lifestyle.

Since returning to office, Donald Trump has intensified efforts to tighten border security and curb illegal migration.

His administration has reinstated old policies and introduced new measures to give authorities more power in enforcing immigration laws.

Executive orders have been signed to speed up deportations, allowing law enforcement officials to remove individuals without proper documentation more quickly.

Donald Trump has consistently pushed for stricter immigration policies, recently announcing plans to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

As a result, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has increased its operations, leading to more raids and removals. Many undocumented individuals now live in fear of being targeted.

Twene Jonas flaunts brand new car. Photo source: twenejonas

Source: Instagram

Twene Jonas' BMW stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

top_burna said:

"Forget everyone this is your picture is hundred percent big Man with Swag."

yawehministry commented:

"The spirit and fire of yaweh is around you day by day, so don't worry about any babilonias."

kayyy_dinar_13 said:

"@realdonaldtrump this is the guy he said you can't deport him."

amosmiller2441997 commented:

"God will protect you over there you are not not coming back to village."

underrated.loner said:

"Chairman no Dey gree give us plus his car oooo 🤣."

anthony_yankson reacted:

"We all know that you pack cars for people,this car are not yours."

Twene Jonas sad over Mexican neighbours

Twene Jonas in a video complained about the apprehension of some Mexican neighbours of his.

YEN.com.gh reported that the social commentator lamented about Donald Trump's aggressive fight against illegal immigration.

He mentioned that he was making the US inhabitable for immigrants and asked that a stop be put to the act.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh