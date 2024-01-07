Who are Diana Ross’s children? Meet her 5 children (with photos)

Diana Ross is an iconic and legendary singer, songwriter, and actress who has not only made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry but also built a lovely family. Over the years, Diana has become a multi-platinum solo artist and lead vocalist for The Supremes. She has also been a devoted mother to five amazing kids outside the spotlight. So, who are Diana Ross's children?

From (L-R) Rhonda, Callaway, Chudney, Evan, Jagger, Diana, Tracee Ellis, Raif-Henok, Indigo, Naess, and Bronx during the American Music Awards. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Regarding parenthood, there ain’t no mountain high enough to keep Diana Ross away from her children. Though you may recognise the Endless Love songstress as one of the most renowned music icons, Diana has a more critical role off-stage: mother to her five children. Find out more about Diana Ross's children's lives and careers.

Diana Ross's profile summary

Full name Diana Ross Gender Female Date of birth 26 March 1944 Age 79 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education Cass Technical High School Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'4½" Height in centimetres 16 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Father Fred Ross Sr. Mother Ernestine Siblings 5 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Robert Ellis Silberstein, Arne Naess, Jr. Children 5 Profession Singer, songwriter, actress Instagram @dianaross

Diana Ross's children's names and ages

Who are Diana Ross's biological children? The singer has five biological children: Rhonda Ross Kendrick, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chudney Ross, Ross Arne Naess, and Evan Ross.

1. Rhonda Ross Kendrick (14 August 1971)

Singer Rhonda Ross Kendrick speaks onstage at the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 48th Annual Induction and Awards at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Rhonda Ross Kendrick, also known as Rhonda Suzanne Silberstein, is Diana Ross's oldest daughter and first child. She is a singer, songwriter, actress, and public speaker. Rhonda was born on 14 August 1971 and is 52 years old as of January 2024.

Her biological father was Motown CEO Berry Gordy, but Diana's first husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein, raised Rhonda as his daughter. Though Diana, Gordy, and Silberstein were all aware of her true parentage, Rhonda did not know who her biological father was until she was 13. She referred to Gordy as "Uncle BB" throughout her childhood.

In 1996, Rhonda Kendrick married jazz pianist Rodney Kendrick, with whom she has a son, Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, born in 2009.

2. Tracee Ellis Ross (29 October 1972)

Does Diana Ross have a daughter? Tracee Ellis is Diana's second daughter. She was born Tracee Joy Silberstein on 29 October 1972 and is 51 years old as of January 2024. You might recognise her from the hit comedy series Black-ish, where she co-stars with Anthony Anderson.

Tracee's acting resume includes appearances in Girlfriends, Mixed-ish, Portlandia, In the Weeds, Reed Between the Lines, and Private Practice, among others. She has also received two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for her role on Black-ish. The renowned actress is not married and does not have any children.

3. Chudney Ross (4 November 1975)

Chudney is Diana's third daughter with Silberstein. She is a TV producer, having helped create Fame in 2003 and Mesmerized in 2004. Chudney was born on 4 November 1975 and is 49 years old as of 2024.

She is married to Joshua Faulkner, whom she met through a mutual friend. After six years of dating, Faulkner proposed to Chudney, and the couple married in Maui in June 2015. The duo has two daughters, Callaway and Everlee.

4. Ross Arne Naess (7 October 1987)

Ross Naess and Kimberly Ryan at the launch of Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Morgan Lieberman

Source: Getty Images

Diana's fourth child is Ross Arne Naess, the first with her second husband, a Norwegian shipping magnate and mountaineer Arne Naess Jr. Naess was born on 7 October 1987 and is 36 years old as of January 2024. His parents divorced in 2000, and his father died in 2004 at 66 in a climbing accident.

Who is Diana Ross's son married to? In 2017, Naess married Kimberly Ryan. The couple had dated for ten years before Naess proposed. They have two sons, Leif, born in 2016, and Indigo, born in 2017.

5. Evan Ross (26 August 1988)

Evan Ross (born Evan Olav Ross-Naess) is Diana's youngest child. He is the second child of Arne and Diana. Evan was born on 26 August 1988 and is 35 years old as of 2024.

Diana's youngest child is an actor best known for his roles in films such as The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Parts 1 and 2, 96 Minutes, and Pride. He's also a musician with two singles.

The actor is currently married to singer Ashlee Simpson, with whom he has two children: a daughter, Jagger Snow, born in 2015 and a son, Ziggy Blu, born in 2020. He is also the stepfather to Ashlee's son Bronx from her former marriage to Pete Wentz.

Who are Diana Ross's grandchildren?

The legendary actress is a grandmother of 8 grandchildren: Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, Callaway, Everlee, Leif, Indigo, Jagger Snow, Ziggy Blue, and Bronx.

FAQs

How many children and grandchildren does Diana Ross have? The iconic singer has five children and eight grandchildren as of early 2024. Who are Diana's daughters? Her daughters are Rhonda Kendrick, Tracee Ellis, and Chudney. Who's Diana Ross's child with Berry Gordy? Rhonda Kendrick is Diana's child with Motown CEO Berry Gordy. How old was Diana Ross when she had her sons? The songwriter was 43 years old when she gave birth to her first son, Arne Naess, and 44 years old when she had her youngest son, Evan. What happened to Diana's second husband? He died in 2004 at 66 after falling while climbing in the mountains near Cape Town. How old is Diana's first husband? Her first husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein, is 78 years old as of 2024. He was born on 5 January 1946. What are Diana Ross's children's ages? Her oldest child is 52 years old, while her youngest is 35 as of January 2024.

Diana Ross's legacy extends beyond her outstanding contributions to entertainment and music. Whether in the limelight or behind the scenes, each of Diana Ross's children has contributed to the family's impressive legacy of talent and success.

