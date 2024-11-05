Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Code Micky gave a breakdown of trending matters surrounding Equatorial Guinea's Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), Baltasar Ebang Engonga

He noted that the Equatorial Guinean politician had broken a world record, adding that after King Solomon in the Bible, he was the next person to take over from him

The video got many people talking about the humour Code Micky added to his storytelling, while others shared their views on the case

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Code Micky has decoded the case of Equatorial Guinea's Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), Baltasar Ebang Engonga. The economist and public servant went viral after over 400 tapes surfaced online.

Code Micky speaks on Engonga's videos

In the YouTube video, Code Micky noted that Mr Engonga is one of those people who will rest in peace very well when God eventually calls them. He said that the man had released a lot of energy into the earth.

Citing a story from the Bible, the Ghanaian YouTuber said that King Solomon, the wisest man, had over 300 wives and about 700 concubines. He said that after King Solomon, no other person could have taken after him other than the Equatorial Guinean politician.

He noted that even though America is in the election season and everyone is talking about their elections, Mr Engonga has topped all the trends and put Equatorial Guinea on the map.

"What at all did this man tell these ladies for them to grant him consent to be recorded?" Code Micky asked.

Reactions to Code Micky's video on Baltasar

Many people applauded Code Micky for breaking down Mr Engonga's trending case for them to understand. Others also admired his comic twist to the YouTube video.

Below are the reactions to the video:

@Dadzie_Daily said:

"I was just waiting for you to decode 😭😂"

@Ghana_Ronaldo said:

"Dakuda this one too u decode give we nice one 🤣🤣🔥"

@Quophieparadise said:

"Aha no yɛ ruuni commentary no ahyia wo😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Baltasar's wife's no-makeup look trends

YEN.com.gh reported that Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency, went viral after details of his tapes surfaced online.

Amid the online chaos, many people talked about his beautiful wife, as a photo of her without makeup surfaced online.

Many people talked about how beautiful she looked while talking about the disgrace she might be enduring amid the public scandal.

