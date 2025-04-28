PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

On April 28, 2023, Justice Nwosu-Iheme of the FCT High Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, Nigeria, sentenced Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late Nigerian gospel singer Osinachi, to death by hanging.

Peter Nwachukwu was found guilty of terminating her life, which resulted in his wife's death on April 8, 2022.

Peter Nwachukwu: Husband of Late Gospel Singer Osinachi Sentenced to Death by Hanging

The court determined that the prosecution successfully met its burden of proof under the law, leading to Peter Nwachukwu's conviction.

He was arraigned on June 3, 2022, by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (OAGF) on a total of 23 charges, specifically punishable by death, as well as charges of criminal intimidation, cruelty to children, and spousal battery.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 17 witnesses, including two of Osinachi's children, who testified as the fourth and fifth prosecution witnesses (PW4 and PW5). Additionally, 25 documents were submitted as exhibits.

The defence called Peter Nwachukwu as a witness and presented four additional witnesses along with four exhibits.

As the sentencing approached, Peter Nwachukwu's counsel, Reginald Nwali, appealed to the court for leniency.

Conversely, the prosecution's counsel, Mrs. Aderonke Imala, urged the court to enforce the law rigorously.

In addition to the death sentence for the primary charge, Peter Nwachukwu received varying terms of imprisonment for several other charges: two years for Counts 2, 3, 8, 9, 12, 13, and 18; six months for Count 10; and three years for Count 11. He was also fined on Counts 6 and 7, though the specific amounts were not disclosed.

