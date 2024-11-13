Diminutive Ghanaian actor Small Pin visited his tall son at Prempeh College in a video shared on TikTok

Small Pin danced in the presence of his son after he noticed a group of cultural drummers in action

The actor showed off his dance skills as he performed the Kete dance while his shy son watched him move

Ghanaian actor Small Pin recently visited his son at Prempeh College, where he participated in a traditional dance performance.

The video shared on TikTok showed the actor dancing to cultural drum beats performed by a group of drummers at the school.

Small Pin dances during a visit to his shy son at Prempeh College in a video. Photo source: small_pin

In the video, Small Pin performed the Kete dance, a traditional dance originating from the Ashanti Region. The diminutive actor sprayed cash on the drummers after he was done dancing.

The actor was in the presence of his son, who was noticeably taller than him. The young boy shyly watched on as his father danced with a reserved expression on his face.

Many social media users were confused at the idea that Small Pin had a teen son while some said the boy looked a lot like his father.

Small Pin and son set tongues wagging

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

M E N S A H said:

"Ah school son or real son."

Yung Monnie17 wrote:

"You Lucky you ain’t in mixed school.😅"

qwhecuhenry said:

"So only me understand the signs the Kete guy dey do 😂😂. He mean he can squeeze small pin."

Mikel Ecology commented:

"Nsɛm ɛsisi wɔ ghana paaaaa ooooo."

TOUCHLIVES TV said:

"proud of brother 😘🥰🥰,,, You have boosted my confidence after watching this video."

Sky _Bill said;

"Just wondering how his mate will tease him if he don’t know and say something bad of someone."

Gyakie visits her kid sister

Another celebrity high school visit caused a frenzy recently when Gyakie touched down in St Rosses.

YEN.com.gh reported that the singer was at the school to visit her kid sister, and the students were excited.

In a video, Gyakie could be seen hugging her little sister while the students nearby screamed her name.

