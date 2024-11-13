Gyaki, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared a throwback photo from her primary school days

Ghanaian singer Gyakie recently shared a throwback photo from her primary school days on X (formerly Twitter), charming her fans with a glimpse into her childhood.

In the photo, a young Gyakie was dressed in a school uniform, standing next to a younger boy who many believed could be her younger brother. Her post went viral as it gained attention, with fans commenting on how adorable she looked.

The image showed Gyakie with a youthful, innocent smile, a feature that she has grown up with. Fans in the comments highlighted her natural beauty, with several pointing out that her gorgeousness was evident even as a child.

Gyakie warms hearts with throwback photo

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Sabali_official said:

"Kyer3 s3 ahoufe no tete o."

Isaac_Acheamp said:

"Beauty since 😍 infanc."

Kojodisturb_byk commented:

"Ei you go syto wey you Dey barb English like that wow… then I do myself oo🤣"

nanasarpong___ said:

"Gyakie you remember that day I bite my eraser and gave you half to erase the homework you didn't copy well. Yeah it's me Boakye text me wai."

0panaa_1 commented:

"Gyakie you don’t remember I was your classmates class 6 Kojo Mintah this I lost your number kindly send it back to me."

evils_only said:

"Awwwww you are or were cute from your kiddy time."

Throwback photos of Kawabanga

Gyakie, a few months back, featured in some throwback photos that caused quite a stir on social media.

YEN.com.gh reported that former Asakaa member Kwabanga was in these old photos with the singer, and rumours that he dated her back in high school went rife.

In the photos, the singer and the rapper looked very young as they enjoyed each other's company.

