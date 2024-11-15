Shatta Wale, in a social media post, announced that he was set to release the official video for his Accra Invasion Project

The dancehall musician shared that he had collaborated with nine underground artistes for the song, Accra

Shatta Wale failed to mention the exact date, but he stated that the music video would be released over the weekend

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale is gearing up for the release of his Accra Invasion Project's official video.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale is set to unveil the official video for his Accra Invasion Project. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

On September 16, 2024, the SM boss, who recently welcomed a new child with his girlfriend Maali, announced that he was embarking on an initiative to unearth some of the finest musical talents in the Greater Accra Region and elevate them to the mainstream.

Shatta Wale later shared a teaser, which included the behind-the-scenes coverage of his recording sessions with the talents he successfully scouted for the Accra Invasion Project.

Shatta Wale to unveil Accra Invasion Project

Shatta Wale took to his official X (formerly Twitter) page to announce that he was set to release the official visual for his Accra Invasion Project (AIP).

The dancehall musician noted that he had recruited nine talents for the initiative and collaborated with them on a song titled Accra, produced by himself, Paq and Nawtiboitattoo.

Shatta Wale said the underground artistes featured on the song were Kinjunia, Sanaa, Dosted Gennah, Blakid, Boy Cray, Papilon Blood, Jo Quaye, Zico Ranking and Shattonzy.

The On God hitmaker failed to give the exact date of the video's release but stated that it would be unveiled during the weekend.

He wrote:

"This weekend, the AIP video is scheduled for release 🚀🚀 #ACCRA."

Check out Shatta Wale's social media post below:

Accra Invasion Project video unveiling excites fans

Many fans thronged to the comments section to express their excitement and anticipation for the Accra Invasion Project video unveiling. YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions below:

@fosu7100 said:

"Oh nice one. We wait."

@BaddestboyHarry commented:

"Nice nice."

@OsahKabutey said:

"We Are Ready Father ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

@DonShulace commented:

"We can’t wait 😇😍🔥."

@lexxi19987 remarked:

"That’s what legends do! 🔥🔥 feed others off your talent is a mastermind 😎👌🙏🙏. More strength and love ❤️."

@_braOb commented:

"Finally, I can't wait."

Shatta Wale details Accra Invasion Project investment

In another story by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale opened up about his significant investments in his Accra Invasion Project in a Facebook post.

The dancehall musician said he had invested $368K into his latest project without support from Ghana's government or corporate bodies.

Shatta Wale urged fans to pray for him and support him in securing bookings, contracts, and money to embark on similar efforts in the country.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh