Yaw Dabo, in a video, was spotted with a friend watching Real Madrid's clash with Barcelona at his residence in the US

The Kumawood actor got emotional and began weeping after an associate teased him after watching Real Madrid's loss

The video of Yaw Dabo weeping bitterly after the El Classico game triggered mixed reactions from the two clubs' fans

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo could not control his emotions after witnessing his favourite football team, Real Madrid, lose on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Real Madrid was demolished by four goals to nil by their fiercest rivals, Barcelona, in the first instalment of the El Classico in the 2024/2025 La Liga season.

The results left many Real Madrid fans devastated and angry as Barcelona celebrated their triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Yaw Dabo weeps after Real Madrid's loss

Yaw Dabo took to his official TikTok page to share a video of his reaction after watching the Real Madrid versus Barcelona game.

The video showed the Kumawood actor and his associate watching the El Classico match's live broadcast on his big TV at his residence in the US.

Following the game's conclusion, the Kumawood actor stuck on his sofa, got emotional as his associate teased him after his favourite team, Real Madrid, lost.

Yaw Dabo, who was recently spotted coaching a juvenile team, began to shed tears bitterly as he could not bear the pain of witnessing Barcelona thrash Real Madrid in their La Liga game.

In the caption of the post, the actor wrote:

"Hala Madrid just broke my heart 😭🥹😭."

Below is the video of Yaw Dabo weeping after Real Madrid's loss:

Reactions to Yaw Dabo's video

The video of Yaw Dabo weeping bitterly after witnessing Real Madrid's loss to Barcelona triggered mixed reactions from fans of the two Spanish clubs. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Empressserwaadorothy commented:

"Yaw Dabo thank you for this song, you made me cry and remember that very soon Jesus Christ is coming so we all need to prepare ourselves 😭 so that we will go and meet him at heaven 🙏."

Ohene commented:

"Still hala MADRID."

August_Born commented:

"Ɛyɛ Laliga akwantuo 😁😁😁."

Cobby stone commented:

"We still have faith in Real Madrid ❤❤❤."

Fredericalyne Boakye Yiadom commented:

"Hiiiite Barcelona Go there Barcelona 🔥🔥 name name come join us Yaw Dabo. offside goals saaa ah agye ta😂."

IKE commented:

"Yaw join Barcelona team ok."

Chef mcline commented:

"You get good players for your team but you don’t support good team."

Yaw Dabo fuels his car in US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaw Dabo spoke about the challenges he faced while fueling his luxurious car in the US.

The Kumawood actor advised Ghanaians to respect fuel attendants for working in a demanding occupation.

