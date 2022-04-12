Araba Koomson has wowed social media users with stunning photos on her birthday as fans can't keep their calm

The Joy News beautiful presenter is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 and Instagram is buzzing

Araba Koomson is one of the most sought-after presenters since becoming famous over the past 6 years

Joy News broadcaster, Araba Koomson, is celebrating her birthday and her photos have flooded Instagram.

The award-winning presenter is a year older on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, and many have expressed their love for her.

Araba Koomson has released 10 beautiful photos of herself to celebrate her special day.

Araba Koomson celebrates birthday with 10 stunning photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Araba Koomson)

Source: Instagram

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, the celebrated presenter was wearing different types of executive outfits.

Judging from Araba's gestures in the photos, she looks so happy as they couldn't hide their joy.

She wrote:

Faithful God, I have come to render thanks for your unfailing mercies. Thank you for the opportunity to see another year

Araba lovely followers celebrate her on her birthday

The presenter's followers on Instagram have joined the celebration by releasing lovely birthday messages

sistersandybiy3guy:

Blessings queen Arabs

real_vimlady:

Happy Birthday Ms. K. I pray for God's protection and favor for you. Sending you hugs and love as always

roselynfelli:

Happy birthday my darling

blacklike_tar:

@arabakoomson happy birthday. You make class looks easy. Queenfidence

