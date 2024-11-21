John Dumelo, in videos that surfaced on social media, visited some students of the University Of Ghana to bond and share his policies with them

The actor-turned-politician ate with the students, played video games and spent time with them, exciting them as they were overwhelmed by his presence

John Dumelo is contesting for the position of MP at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency and faces stiff competition from Lydia Seyram Alhassan, aka Maa Lydia

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo visited students of the University of Ghana, Legon, as part of his campaign for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.

Videos of the visit surfaced on social media, showing John Dumelo engaging with the students in a relaxed and interactive manner.

The aspiring Member of Parliament spent time eating with the students, playing video games, and discussing his plans for the constituency. His visit was aimed at connecting with the youth and sharing his policies in a way that they could relate to.

Dumelo’s presence created excitement among the students, who were visibly happy to spend time with him. Some of the ladies rushed to hug him upon spotting him in their hallway. The visit was part of his ongoing efforts to build a strong connection with the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon, as he faces strong competition from the incumbent MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, also known as Maa Lydia.

John Dumelo's University of Ghana visit praised

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jaybabas_kitchen said:

"Always campaigning on UG campus but majority of the students don’t have their votes there."

official_elisheba commented:

"I pray he wins this time He has really put in the work and he looks like someone that will work for the people."

trillions_pp said:

"Meanwhile Ma Lydia is organising a free driving class for them."

John Dumelo defeats Lydia in online polls

John Dumelo's campaign strategy seems to be working; at least, that's what an online poll recently suggested.

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo won by a landslide in the poll, garnering 64.2 percent, while the current MP garnered 35.8 percent after 4,500 people cast their votes.

Many people who studied the polls gave mixed reactions to the results.

