Fantana, in a video that surfaced online, looked gorgeous as she lived her best life overseas

In the video, the popular singer parked her G-Wagon at a fuel station, refilling the tank of her luxurious vehicle

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians admired how gorgeous the actress looked, as well as her opulent lifestyle

Ghanaian singer and actress Fantana has caught the attention of many social media users after a video of her surfaced online. The footage showed the star actress overseas, looking stunning as she enjoyed her luxurious lifestyle.

In the video, Fantana was at a fuel station to refill her G-Wagon. Her elegant appearance and the high-end vehicle quickly drew attention, with many praising her sophisticated style and wealth.

The comments section of the video was filled with admiration from Ghanaians who noted how gorgeous she looked and highlighted her opulent lifestyle. Others also noted that the singer looked different. Fantana has done numerous cosmetic updates in the past, and many suspected that she had done more enhancements.

Fantana's looks spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

junior_ok_okyeame_kwame_ba said:

"Asikafo) and lies how can you miss Ghana ok awelll maybe if is me I tell you I could have."

heavensent3429 said:

"All I c is BBL & a wig … but she’s pretty tho.🔥"

nanawindoline wrote:

"America filters are different from Ghana own lol😂😂😂 i guess."

lily_akosua_said:

"They said cosmetic surgery is addictive. Very True!!! I can’t even recognize Fantana.🥺"

ameyaw112 reacted:

"She’s looking different."

fosuahn4 said:

"Her mother is using Gh money to spoil her. She is really enjoying life while we are here suffering."

