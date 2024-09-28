A video of the former wife of Ghanaian footballer Majeed Waris explaining why her marriage with him collapsed has got people talking

Habiba Sinare, in the viral video, raised several issues, stressing that Majeed was more devoted to his family than her

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed their views in the comments section of the video

Habiba Sinare, the former wife of Ghanaian footballer Majeed Waris, has opened up about why her marriage with the renowned player collapsed.

The two married in 2017; however, their marriage lasted only a year and some months. In a recent interview, the actress discussed why their union hit the rocks.

One of the major issues Habiba raised was that her son's father loved his family (i.e., parents, and siblings) more than he loved her. According to her, Majeed was more devoted to his family than he was to her, and various attempts to make him pay attention to her failed.

Another issue she raised was that Majeed was more committed to his job than she was. She noted that the footballer was always very busy working on his career, and that caused a rift in their relationship.

Additionally, Majeed was too difficult to deal with. She noted that the young Ghanaian player failed to understand her various issues, deeply troubling her.

The straw that broke the camel's back was her father-in-law's statement to her some time ago. Habiba indicated that Majeed had done something to hurt her, and when she called her father-in-law to report the incident and appeal to him to speak to his son, the dad asked if Majeed was the father of her child. She noted that this statement hurt her so much.

Netizens divided over Habiba's comment

Habiba Sinare's comment has drawn a flurry of reactions on social media. While some netizens sympathised with her, others criticised her.

@Slim Thug wrote:

"Brotherhood is proud of you Majeed Waris family first."

@Murideslam Yussif wrote:

"Even religious wise, once you marry, your wife and kids comes first, then your family."

@Mr. Miracle wrote:

"My children come first. wife and family come second equally."

@Rhoda_Line wrote:

"The family you come from is important but the family you creates should be your number one priority."

