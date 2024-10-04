Majeed Warris' Ex-Wife Habiba Sinare Remarries Amid Northern Men Comment, Wedding Photos Drop
- Actress and ex-wife of Majeed Warris Habiba Sinare has remarried about five years about her marriage
- The actress married his fiancé, Abass Akeju, who recently proposed marriage to her at the Kotoka International Airport
- Sinare shared beautiful wedding photos with lovely captions on social media to celebrate their union
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian actress Habiba Sinare has remarried more than five years after her marriage with Ghana international Majeed Warris collapsed.
The actress announced her marriage in social media posts, sharing some of her wedding photos.
It is unknown when the wedding occurred, but it comes just a few weeks after Sinare's husband, Abbas M. Akeju, proposed to her at the Kotoka International Airport.
In the photos posted on her Instagram page, she and her husband are wearing different shades of blue.
While not much is known about Sinare's husband, one of the captions indicates that he is a Yoruba man from Nigeria.
"My love, the Man of MY HOME! My Yoruba most handsome, kindest & sweetest! My Mr A, My blessing on earth, reminding me every day that the Almighty listens to prayers and remains faithful. I am endlessly grateful for you, and I thank Allah for the love and peace you bring into my world. I LOVE YOU my Mr A💍 💙💙," she said.
She shared another image describing her husband as her answered prayer.
A set of photos ended the shots of the couple in blue, and she captioned:
From the start of our journey; our love story, until now, we’ve truly come to see who our Lord is. Indeed, the Almighty Allah has orchestrated this; He has been faithful, and we are grateful servants. Without a doubt, Allah is at the center of it all. Alhamdulillah.💙 Ladies and Gentlemen, I proudly present to you, The AKEJUs.🌹
She also shared a photo of them in different outfits.
Habiba Sinare vows not to marry northerner
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported Habiba Sinare had vowed not to marry a man from the northern part of Ghana following the end of her relationship with her ex-husband.
Opening up on her failed marriage with the footballer, who hails from northern Ghana, the actress stated that it is difficult to deal with her people.
Sinare and the former Black Stars forward separated after 16 months of marriage and have one child together.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA) after school. He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh