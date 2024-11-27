Osebo The Zaraman rocked a kente skirt and a white floral shirt that was tucked into it, making for an unconventional fashion statement

The fashion icon, who was proud of the outfit he had put together, modelled on the compound of his home with a small leather bag in hand

He shared a clip of the outfit on his Instagram page, generating mixed reactions as Ghanaians flocked to the comments to drop their views

Popular Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo The Zaraman has shared a bold new look on his Instagram feed.

In his post, currently making waves online, he wore a kente skirt with a white floral shirt tucked into it.

Osebo The Zaraman wears a skirt in his latest video. Photo source: osibo_the_fashionking

Source: Instagram

He completed the outfit with a small leather bag and posed in his home's compound, showing off his unique fashion choice.

The post quickly gained attention, with many Ghanaians flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts. While some praised the unconventional combination, others questioned the choice, making the post go viral.

Osebo is popular for his distinctive style and willingness to experiment with unconventional fashion ideas. On numerous occasions, he has got social media going haywire about his outfit choices.

Osebo's fashion choices spark debate

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users after Osebo's latest look went viral.

afia_papabi1 said:

"Bra pls @simply_kod will need this dressing on this years Rhythm On The RoundWay because this year it’s all about Kente."

mavisasanteofficial wrote:

"Eiiiii Wofa, so it's you that took your wofaase skirt. No wonder we've been looking for it all this while😂😂😂 Kwabena pls give up wai na we can't can't."

alhajisalamu said:

"Zara man 👨 your eyes 👀 open too much indeed combination is a calculation."

serwaa_aa remarked:

"Kwabena Showboy, na ad3n? W’ada aky3 oooo😂😂😂😂😂"

Ajagurajah shakes fashion with kente

Osebo's fashion opponent, a popular spiritual leader, also took his fashion choices to the next level, rocking a unique kente dress.

YEN.com.gh also reported that the variation Ajagurajah wore was a women's Kaba cloth on a multi-coloured long-sleeved shirt.

He accessorised the outfit with a black belt and shoes, with the preacher's look sparking reactions from fans and also celebs.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh