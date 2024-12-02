Kwame Sefa Kayi's daughter, Fafa Kayi, dropped 19 photos and videos from her time overseas on her Instagram page, and she looked glamorous

The beautiful daughter of the media personality took photos at different landmarks and plush locations, touring different cities

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for the beautiful lady and dropped positive comments

Fafa Kayi, daughter of media personality Kwame Sefa Kayi and actress Irene Opare, has caught attention with her recent Instagram post. She shared 19 photos and videos on her page, documenting her travels overseas.

The images showed Fafa at various landmarks and luxurious locations in different cities. She rocked stylish outfits in these images and posed elegantly beside famous landmarks and buildings. She also captured photos of beautiful buildings she saw as well as her view while on her flight.

Many Ghanaians reacted positively in the comments section, praising her beauty and style. Fans expressed their admiration, celebrating her. The beautiful lady was recently in the news when she celebrated her birthday in grand style. Her mother was one of the people that celebrated her, writing:

"Happy blessed birthday my daughter @fafakayi__ 🙏🏽🎉 You are a blessing to me and to your generation 🙏🏽 Go higher 🔥🔥 May the Lord bless and protect you forever 🙏🏽 love you for life ❤️❤."

Fafa Kayi gets celebrated

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users,

freddy_bshowtime_ said:

"Chairman general your daughter now is fully grown so watch out 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Fafa herh you have grown very beautiful ooo."

jullieaddo commented:

"Sorrrrkyeeeee and P3tsy3333333 s3 Delay Sardine ❤️❤️❤️❤️ luv you sis @fafakayi__."

j.e.r.r.y_lm_ wrote:

"Glasss nkoaaa !!🔥"

_fryehills_ said:

"❤️Cashmama Fafs."

Afronita celebrates birthday

Another beautiful lady caught the attention of many people on social media as she celebrated her birthday in grand style.

YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita turned a year older on November 30, 2024, and shared beautiful pictures to celebrate the big day.

She wore a beautiful dress and had heavy makeup on, as well as a well-done frontal lace wig in photos, prompting Ghanaians to wish her a happy birthday.

