AfroStar Kids Academy founder, Afronita, turned a year older on November 30, 2024, and to mark her birthday, she shared beautiful pictures

She rocked a pink gown that flaunted her fine curves, heavy makeup, and a well-done frontal lace wig in photos

Many people wished her a happy birthday, while others gushed over how gorgeous she looked in the photos

Talented Ghanaian dancer, Afronita, celebrated her 21st birthday on November 30, 2024, and she dropped beautiful pictures on social media.

Afronita celebrates her 21st birthday in a pink gown. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Details of Afronita's pink gown

Afronita shared the beautiful pictures on her Instagram page, and in the caption, she noted that she was 21 years old as she added exciting emojis.

"21🥂🩷🥳"

For her birthday look, she rocked a pink gown that accentuated fine curves. The dress was mini length, with long lace fabric covering her fine legs. The ends of the lace fabric were designed with pink flowers.

The founder of the AfroStar Kids Academy rocked a frontal lace wig with the curled ends hanging over her shoulders.

The BGT star completed her look by wearing high-heeled sandals. In some of her poses, she covered her frontal lace wig with a veil made of pink lace fabric.

Afronita's birthday photos.

Afronita's birthday wishes from fans

Many people thronged the comment section and showered Afronita with birthday wishes, while others talked about how gorgeous she looked in her pink gown.

Below are the lovely messages from her fervent fans:

kananelo_n_ said:

"There’s no way we share a birthday 😂🫵🏽"

officialldelta said:

"World Star Day! HAPPY BIRTHDAY AFRONITAAA!💋"

little_is_much_1 said:

"It has collected my hands ✋️ eeeiii 😮😮. Happy blessed birthday Queen of the luminous Milky Way Galaxy, Glow and Grow in God's abundance Grace 🙏🏻. I love and gotch you 4LYFE Medofo 🩷🎀🩷🎀💖"

utvghanaonline said:

"Happy birthday Our Star Girl 💫✨🎂🥳🎈🎉❤️"

nana_jacquey said:

"Wooooosh 🔥🔥🔥🔥Blessed birthday GG"

evelyn_benefo said:

"Welcome to ADULTHOOD😍😍😍😍 Happy birthday Stargyal!!!!! May the lines continue to fall into pleasant places for you!!!! 🌹"

Afronita speaks on Afrostar Kids Academy

YEN.com.gh reported that talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita highlighted the progress of her dance academy, Afrostar Kids Academy.

In an interview, the former DWP Academy member said over 200 kids had joined her Afrostar Kids Academy since its inception.

Afronita said that her dance academy equips the kids with moral values, other skills, and dance lessons.

Source: YEN.com.gh