Peller, in a video, toured Shatta Wale's plush six-bedroom mansion inside the Trassaco Valley Estates after arriving in Ghana

The Nigerian streamer was surprised to find a bowl of gari in the kitchen and questioned Shatta Wale about it

Peller and Shatta Wale later fetched gari from the bowl and consumed it, with the streamer expressing his love for the staple food

Famous Nigerian streamer and content creator Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, met Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale following his arrival in Ghana.

The streamer beamed with excitement after he and his entourage arrived at the SM boss' plush six-bedroom mansion inside the Trassaco Valley Estates, which he reportedly purchased for a staggering $2.5 million.

Peller was given an exclusive tour of the huge mansion and its plush rooms, including the kitchen, where the streamer held a live streaming session with Shatta Wale for his numerous fans on TikTok.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the content creator, who currently holds the record for the highest-viewed stream in Africa, with 76k views, found a big bowl of Gari sitting on the cabinet as he conversed with Shatta Wale inside the kitchen.

The Nigerian streamer was initially surprised and questioned whether Shatta Wale had initially hidden the bowl of gari from him, to show that he was extremely wealthy and above that kind of food.

In response, the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker, who recently won three awards at the 2025 edition of the International Reggae & World Music Awards (IRAWMA), explained that he had always made it public that he still ate gari despite acquiring his vast wealth.

Shatta Wale and Peller later fetched gari from the bowl and consumed it, with the streamer expressing his excitement after getting a taste of the staple food, commonly found in West African countries.

Peller's visit to Ghana

Peller arrived in Ghana for the first time on Thursday, April 10, 2025 and was given a grand welcome by Shatta Wale's team, including manager Sammy Flex, content creator Made In Ghana and bloggers, after he got off his flight at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Before he arrived in Ghana, Shatta Wale announced Peller's trip. The dancehall musician, in partnership with his Shaxi Ghana business venture, is hosting him in the country throughout his stay.

Peller's visit to Ghana is also part of Shatta Wale's strategic move to boost the Nigerian streamer's popularity and use his huge following and brand to promote his Shaxi ride-hailing business.

Below is the video of Peller and Shatta Wale eating gari inside the trasacco mansion:

Reactions to Peller and Wale eating gari

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bedumah Richard commented:

"As shatta dey chop gari, them go increase the price😅😂😂."

Prince jacker3 said:

"Every hustler must respect gari. It has made many people go far🫡.

@cuteone commented:

"Gari sellers please 🙏 don’t increase the prices ooooh😁😁."

DELA said:

"Shatta Wale, are you hiding your gari 😂😂😂😂?"

Peller cruises in Shatta Wale's BMW

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Peller cruised in Shatta Wale's BMW 430i during a tour of the dancehall musician's mansion.

In a video, Shatta Wale, who sat in the passenger seat, expressed fear as the Nigerian content creator drove his expensive, luxurious car from his compound.

The video of Peller cruising in Shatta Wale's BMW during a tour of his mansion garnered hilarious reactions on social media.

