TikTok sensation Oheneba Jude has got fans obsessing about his mammoth appetite and content

This comes after his exchange with critics who are bent on seeing him tone down his food-related content online

Scores of fans couldn't help but notice the viral star's wardrobe malfunction, which he seemed unbothered about

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A recent video of Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude enjoying an earthenware bowl full of Omo Tuo has got fans talking online.

Oheneba Jude unwrapped three balls of Omo Tuo into the bowl and served himself while sitting in the comfort of his sofa.

Oheneba Jude is unfazed as he eats Omo Tuo while wearing torn shorts. Source: Oheneba_Jude

Source: TikTok

The TikTok sensation has become a viral star thanks to his food-related content and funny commentaries while eating.

Recently, he was invited as a guest on Nana Ama McBrown's Onua Showtime show, where he got an enviable opportunity to dine with the celebrated actress and TV host.

Oheneba Jude cosigns Yaw Tog's song

Yaw Tog's new release, Okafuo, played in the background as Oheneba Jude enjoyed his meal. He sang the song heartily, expressing his unapologetic stance amid the increasing concerns about his craft.

Some fans thronged the comments section to trade jokes about Oheneba Jude's video, while others couldn't stop obsessing over what appeared to be holes in his shorts.

Oheneba Jude's growing traction has exposed him to endless criticisms. Recently, he spoke out about the abuse he has had to endure from some online users who are bent on seeing him tone down on how he drools over his meals.

He said he was unfazed by the criticisms and would not reply to any criticism harshly as it was not his style.

Oheneba Jude's Omo Tuo video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered af ew comments from fans in reaction to Oheneba Jude's attempt to enjoy his Omo Tuo.

El chefe said:

"The time Jude no get fame you didn't mind him, now that favour has found him and you guys dey throw hate... Jude don't mind them."

Mag wrote:

"But some of you too erhhh.. he just post a few seconds of video and you all conclude on his eating habit. You all should be calming down."

Sky news Ghana noted:

"Our man tear Chain oo eii"

Oheneba Jude skips rope

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude had turned to fitness after receiving concerns about his health.

Some fans think the viral star's health may suffer if he continues creating content without staying fit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh