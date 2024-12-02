Asantewaa Warns Fans Chastising Her After Gifting Plot Of Land, Money To Her Friend, Slams Critics
- Asantewaa's gesture towards her friend Hagar Brobbey after the latter became a mother has garnered significant traction online
- Rumours about her special relationship with the lady and the motive behind her gesture have popped up
- She took social media to address the rumours surrounding her gesture for the first time
Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa recently surprised her friend with a parcel of land, GH₵10k cash, and several other gifts.
This comes after the friend, a TikTok star with nearly a million followers, welcomed her new child.
While fans hailed Asantewaa's grand gesture, others peddled rumours about Asantewaa's motive.
In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asantewaa dispelled the rumours emphasising that her brother was not the father of the new born child.
Asantewaa explained that nothing more than the love of friendship inspired her gesture and admonished fans to open themselves up to how beautiful and frutiful friendships can be.
She established that it was part of her plans for the year to gift three people lands especially after completing her second home.
Asantewaa's video stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Asantewaa's warning to criticise after her gesture towards her friend who recently became a mother.
I LOVE MY BUSINESS said:
"You make me cry wen listening to this video 🥹 and I can’t stop thanking you for wat you did for me"
Arhbena Menz👑🌏❤️🌺 wrote:
"But seriously Asantewaa you have time oh, you don’t owe anyone any form of explanation. Keep loving Hagar 🥰🥰"
Queen Gamion❤️ noted:
"Oh Charley these tiktok people err😒they haven’t been genuinely loved so if someone does something for you they think it’s setting 😂"
Debbie Hays🥰🤪 remarked:
"Poverty oooo. because they can't do that for nobody and its sad 😭 someone i met only once liked me genuinely and funded all my expenses to the UK . I paid no dime ❤️nothing in return.its favour" .
Asantewaa gives her friend a plot of land, GH₵10K and numerous gifts after she welcomes her new baby
