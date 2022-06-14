One Corner hitmaker Patapaa has celebrated his wife, Liha Miller, as she turned a year older on Monday, June 13, 2022

Patapaa's shared a beautiful photo of Liha dressed like a queen while hailing her as a special person in his life

The singer's big grammar in the birthday message for his wife has caused a stir on social media as many wonder who wrote it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Music star Patapaa, known in private life as Justice Amoah, has celebrated his wife, Liha Miller, as she turns a year older.

Patapaa's wife, a Turkish woman who is based in Germany, turned a year older on Monday, June 13, 2022. The One Corner hitmaker took to social media to celebrate Liha.

He shared a photo of Liha from their traditional wedding in January 2021 which had her dressed like a queen in kente.

Patapaa celebrated his wife's birthday with big English Photo source: @patapaa_amisty

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo, Patapaa went waxing lyrical with his caption. He described Liha as someone who had brought meaning into his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I wanted to be the Last Person to Wish you on this Special Day….. You have brought meaning to my life and made it worth living. I look forward to coming home to you every day, lying down next to you every single night and waking up next to you every single morning.

If I ever fail to tell you what you mean to me, it is only because there aren’t any words good enough. Happy birthday My Sweet Wife @lihamiller ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️, he said.

Patapaa's fans react

The birthday message from Patapaa to his wife has stirred loads of reactions from the musician's followers. While all the commenters admit that it was a lovely write-up, many are wondering who wrote it as they do not believe he can write such English.

lina_okailey said:

"This English de3 aswear it’s not you someone wrote it ."

bright_malvin said:

"I saw this birthday wish on google last night but it’s a beautiful words tho ."

abena_mello said:

"This is not patapaa's handwriting . Happy birthday wife."

owusuhelina65 said:

"Eii patapaa who wrote wrote it for you ."

nicknicks1234

"Lol super you copy from google copy copy uncle .copy more and more uncle you are great copy man.why do you copy from google like that oh you are copy uncle."

Patapaa and Liha's marriage

The birthday message from Patapaa comes on the back of widespread reports that the singer and his wife had broken up.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Patapaa's father was quoted as saying that his son and Liha had separated but were not divorced yet.

Not long after, Patapaa had reason to attack blogger Zionfelix for visiting his wife and hanging out with her while on a trip to Germany.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh