Popular Ghanaian content creator Asantewaa made a generous gesture towards her friend after she welcomed a new baby.

Asantewaa gives friend gifts after welcoming baby

TikToker Asantewaa took to her official TikTok page, which has over 3.4 million followers, to share a video of her visit to the hospital before and after her friend and fellow content creator Hagar Brobbey welcomed her baby.

The content creator, who recently fumed and blasted critics for questioning why she was not wearing her wedding ring, shared that she gave her friend a plot of land, GH₵10K and numerous gifts after her delivery at the St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre, located within the Ga North Municipality.

In the video, Asantewaa's brother, musician Kayverli, visited the hospital with some members of Surprise GH to surprise Hagar Brobbey with numerous gifts.

The TikTok personality later joined them in the hospital with her mother to support her friend, who she spoke highly of with prayers as she made her way to the delivery room.

She helped calm and comfort Hagar Brobbey as she welcomed her new baby before giving her the gifts with the plot of land at the Golden City Community 7B being part of it.

Asantewaa's video stirs reactions

Asantewaa's video triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians in the comment section. Many praised her for her kind gesture, while others speculated that her friend welcomed the baby with her brother. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Blessing Adepa commented:

"May your generation never lack! The Lord bless and increase you. Congratulations Hager🎊❤️. Pregnancy and childbirth need celebrations like this."

mispahselasi1 said:

"This one de3, the brother is the father."

Olivia commented:

"New baby, welcome to the family. Your brother did well too 😁😁 😂😂Congratulations."

NAPOLEON_GH said:

"Expect twins soon for doing this for her 🥰🥰. Whether you like it or not, I said your next one, Asantewaa, will be twins 🥰🥰🥰."

Milli Yaba Essien commented:

"Asantewaa, you have confused her enemies because the moment everybody saw the gifts, people were talking about it. They think it’s a man who bought the plot for her. May God bless you🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

