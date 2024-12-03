AfroStar Kids Academy founder Afronita donated Kalyppo goodies and GH¢60k to kids of the Korle-Bu Cancer Unit as part of her 21st birthday celebrations

She shared a video on her Instagram page of how the donation exercise went and how elated the hospital staff, the kids and their parents were to cut the cake and celebrate with her

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who thronged the comment section to hail the BGT star

Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita, as part of celebrations of her 21st birthday, decided to undertake a donation exercise.

Afronita donates GH¢60k and Kalyppo goodies to Kids Of The Korle-Bu Cancer Unit. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

Afronita donates to Korle Bu cancer unit

In her Instagram caption, Afronita shared a powerful message and showered blessings upon the lives of those who donated to the cause.

She wrote an emotional prayer, asking that their cups never be dry and that peace, laughter, joy, abundance, and merry overflow in their lives and homes.

"On behalf of all these kids at the Korle-Bu teaching hospital cancer unit, I say a very big thank you and may God richly bless you. We love you so much!🥹🥹🩷🩷🩷🤝#afronitaaa #stargyal l #21stbirthday #donation," she wrote in the caption.

In the heartwarming video, she and her team distributed goodies from Kalyppo, a brand of which she is an ambassador, and GH¢60,000 to the kids at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital cancer unit.

Afronita donates to Korle Bu

Reactions to Afronita's donation

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa and several fans of Afronita known as Stargyal Galaxy thronged the comment section to hail her.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users regarding Afronita's generous donation at Korle-Bu:

_asantewaaaa_ said:

"God bless you Daniiiiiii❤️"

mrs_a.t.o said:

"If You Think Her Smile Is GOLDRN🤗, Try seeing her HEART💖💖💖💖💖. GOD BLESS YOU CHILD IF GRACE🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾"

hephzibah_world_official said:

"Why won't the almighty God bless such a kind hearted young lady"

cr.ystal466 said:

"This is why you are different ,God bless you and everyone that made this possible,love you my barbie princess 💖😘👏"

bhabiella__ella said:

"I chose right. I will choose and choose you over and over again. God bless you Dani😍😍😍😍"

musliyatu said:

"Why shouldn't I love you Dani, you're rare gem. Your type is so hard to find. God bless your kind heart baby🌟🩷🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"

cutty7267 said:

"The queen and the new car owner 🔥🔥"

Interior of Afronita's brand new car

YEN.com.gh reported that photos of the plush interior of the 2023 Toyota C-HR gifted to celebrated dancer Afronita surfaced on social media.

Zenitaa, a member of Stargyal Galaxy, which is the name of Afronita's fanbase, shared beautiful pictures of the car's plush interior on her TikTok account.

Many of Afronita's fans thronged the comment section to share their excitement about the gift, while others admired the car's specifications.

