Championrolie celebrated his 25th birthday in Thailand, one of the destinations for his ongoing Asian tour

The dancer's colleagues cheered him on during a birthday date as he took to the dancefloor to take it all in

Fans shared their well wishes with him and complimented his strides after a dance class in Thailand

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian dancer Championrolie recently stormed Bangkok, Thailand, as part of his ongoing Asian tour.

The tour kickstarted in Vietnam, where the DWP Dance Academy taught an Azonto Open Level Workshop.

DWP Academy star Championrolie loses his cool as he celebrates his 25th birthday in Bangkok. Photo source: Instagram/Championrolie

Source: Instagram

The tour has taken him to several countries, including Indonesia, Singapore and recently Thailand where he spent his 25th birthday.

The renowned viral dancer turned 25 on September 21st. Scores of fans and colleagues, including Endurance Grand, thronged social media to celebrate the dancer's strides and dance journey.

Footage of his stint in Thailand, during which he managed his dance class with his DWP Academy colleagues Real Cesh and Richeal, has surfaced online.

In a recent post, Championrolie thanked fans for their well wishes. He also recounted his strides in Thailand, saying,

"Traveling to Asia for the first time is God’s plan. My first stop for my Asia tour was Thailand and I must say the energy has kicked in good !! The experience, the people , the culture 😩OMG!! ❤️ Thank you."

Fans react to Championrolie's stint in Bangkok

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Championrolie's birthday celebration in Bakgkok and his strides with the ongoing Asian tour.

nana_darlyn commented:

"No long talk......Champion for a reason🔥🔥🔥 Dis is smooth, sweet n it is giving energy from start to end ❤️🔥🙌❤️🔥🙌"

erhdwhinharh said:

"Realest champion eating and leaving no crumbs 😂🔥🔥❤️❤️"

esinam_love wrote:

"Your name says it all GREATEST CHAMPION 🏆🕺💛"

willynoir noted:

"My G❤️🙌 thank you for your amazing energy brother we love you❤️"

Biskit arrives in the Netherlands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that TV3 Season 15 winner and DWP Academy youngster Biskit had landed in the Netherlands ahead of her joint Europe tour with Melissa.

The dancer, who began her journey in Sefwi Bekwai, was scouted by members of the DWP Academy, who facilitated her move to Accra.

This will be her first international gig abroad, which will take her to several European countries, including France.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh