A video of a Ghanaian man in a joyful mood as he got the chance to pose with Osei Kwame Despite's Tesla Cybertruck is trending

The man who is reported to be a housekeeper for the business mogul sang the praises of his boss for buying the car

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video shared varying opinions on the actions of the elderly man

An elderly Ghanaian man is trending online after a video of him posing with a Tesla Cybertruck, owned by business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, surfaced online.

The video, which has since gone viral on TikTok, showed the moment the man reported to be a housekeeper in a luxurious mansion belonging to Despite was expressing delight that his boss owns a Tesla Cybertruck.

Ghanaian man rejoices as he sees Despite's Tesla Cyber Truck. Photo credit: @each.way2/TikTok

Smiling from ear to ear, the man with a duster in his hands, as if ready to wash the vehicle, made aspersions, trying to tease persons claiming to be wealthy.

He lamented that many people brag yet cannot flaunt their riches.

"Many people like to brag, but they have no money. This house and car belong to the man. He has shown you the difference."

At the time of writing the report, the video, which had raked in over 800 likes and 40 comments, was captioned:

"The house keeper of Despite is telling you the fact"

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the man's actions

Social media users who reacted to the video laughed at the man's reaction on seeing the Tesla Cybertruck. Others felt pity, saying a man his age should not be working for someone who could be his age mate.

King commented:

"it's sad oo....by now his age mate oo."

9teen_10 indicated:

"In Ghana Tesla is so shiny why."

skeng added:

"Life is soo sad, u both started together now u Don turn hype man."

kingkay1731 commented:

"What’s his age."

Despite drives Cybertruck

