A hilarious attempt by a young Asian man to mimic Ghanaian content creator Last Hero, aka Mr Amprah, has surfaced online

The young Asian man appeared to have received coaching from a crop of Ghanaian folks around him

Fans thronged the comments section to share and rate the new rendition of Mr Amprah's content

Ghanaian content creator and viral sensation Mr Amprah, also known as Last Hero, has got a new Asian fan.

The fan appears to have found himself among a group of Ghanaians who are helping him navigate his new life in Ghana.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man attempted to mimic Mr Amprah's larger-than-life and unapologetic content.

Last Hero is widely known for his content with Asafo Powers. Together, they have earned cosigns from top stars, including Joe Mettle and Asamoah Gyan.

The Asian man had a group of Ghanaian men behind him, cheering him on as he executed his attempt.

His attempt garnered significant traction, with nearly a million views 24 hours after it was posted.

Mr Amprah's Obroni fan stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the young Asian man's attempt to play Mr Amprah's Last Hero role.

ODISIKA BONZEWENDE 1 said:

"Aswear after Galamsay they want to take over Kumawood acting and comedy lol 😂 🤔🤔🤔🤔."

HDconsult.cv wrote:

"If we don’t take care this guy will take over the University of Ghana ……. Last Hero come for your friend 😂😂😂😂😂."

Akosua phacelord noted:

"After Galamsey U wan take over Kumawood 🤣."

Twist_Dyron remarked:

"Ai version of last hero."

6th January🥳❤️ shared:

"Last hero you seee what you have brought 😅🔥."

yungkhalyl added:

"😂U guys should be careful cus this same guy betrayed Jet Li in Tai Chi😂."

Obroni lady eyes Ghanaian suitors

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a pretty female internet user had gone viral after posting a short clip of her vacation in Ghana online.

She expressed her admiration for Ghanaians in the video and her desire to date a Ghanaian man.

Scores of men thronged her comments section to avail themselves for the Obroni lady's offer.

