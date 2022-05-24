Media Personality and host of ATUU on UTV Ghana, Abeiku Santana has been unveiled as the face of a new brand

He is now the brand ambassador for Adom Group of Companies, a Real Estate development company in Ghana

a Many fans and well-wishers have congratulated the media mogul on yet another milestone in his career

Media Personality and host of ATUU on UTV Ghana, Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey popularly known as Abeiku Santana has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for Adom Group of Companies.

Adom Group of Companies is one of the leading Real Estate development companies in the country.

Abeiku Santana and Adom Group of Companies. Photo Source: Nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The partnership would see the 2021 Radio and Television Personality award winner become the new advertising face for the Adom Group.

Subsidiaries of Adom Group include; Adom City Estates, Adom Heights, Ace Heights, Adom Charity, Blessed Adom Trading, and Orel City.

Chief Executive Officer of Adom Group of Companies, Dr. Bright Adom during the signing of the partnership, said bringing Abeiku Santana on board was targeted to inform low-income earners about the affordable housing units available to them.

"We know the housing deficit is in excess of two million and it has been prevalent for a very long time, so we at Adom City are poised to bridge the housing deficit gap and plan to build about 5000 homes in the next five years."

The CEO added that:

"To be able to achieve this target, we thought about the need to bring on board Abeiku Santana to spearhead this campaign about providing affordable homes to low-income earners."

In his appreciation speech, Abeiku Santana thanked Adom Group of Companies for choosing him to be a part of the well-established brand. He assured the CEO that he would add more value to the company in the coming years.

"For it is a great opportunity for me and a privilege to bring onboard my expertise in the area of marketing to inform Ghanaians, especially the middle-class group, as to the affordable packages being offered by Adom City.

Congratulatory messages pour in for the media mogul

bucqxei:

He deserves it ❤️

enyo_austina:

Congratulations @abeikusantana

amg_y_zee:

Congratulations

abenajoan__rose:

Congratulations my dear❤️❤️

