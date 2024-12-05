Celebrated Ghanaian musician Black Sherif was adjudged the most streamed musician in Ghana on Spotify

This comes after the international streaming platform released the yearly Spotify Wrapped for the year under review, 2024

Many people tagged Shatta Wale in the comment section to draw his attention to Blacko's achievement

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has earned the title of the most streamed Ghanaian musician on Spotify in the year under review in 2024.

Black Sherif is the most streamed Ghanaian artist on Spotify in 2024. Image Credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Blacko becomes most streamed artist

The great news comes after Spotify gave their personal users around the world their yearly 2024 Spotify Wrapped songs.

In the category of Ghana, the one musician who was streamed the most was Black Sherif, and he added this title to his many ones, which he achieved in 2024.

His 2024 hit song, Kilos Milos, which was released in June, was the most streamed song from his many 2024 releases.

Reactions to Blacko's achievement

Many people in the comment section congratulated Black Sherif and talked about his hard work in 2024.

Others also highlighted the feud between Blacko and dancehall musician Shatta Wale, which has been trending online recently.

Many people tagged the Instagram account of the dancehall musician to draw his attention to the achievement of the seasoned rapper after he made certain poor comments about him on several social media platforms.

Below are the opinions of social media users:

abkdeuces_ said:

"No be who come first na who get message we go listen. Kudos to blackie"

efyaangie said:

"Kilo Milo’s de3 woboa ooo…🔥🔥🔥"

ucc_sneaker_plug said:

"Empire is working hard for bro"

k.kayyyyyy said:

"Abeg don’t let Shatta Wale see this"

bengazy4953 said:

"Greatness 🔥🔥🔥"

kojomandem said:

"Empire farming"

nanayaw_jayden said:

"@shattawalenima come and see how your son is doing well 😂😂😂😂😂"

Source: YEN.com.gh