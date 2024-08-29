Ghanaian TikTok sensations Asafo Powers and Last Hero have opened up about the genesis of their relationship

Asafo Powers explained that his hypeman, Last Hero, has been of immense help to his comedy career

Their come-up story impressed many fans, who took to social media to share their admiration for the viral stars

Content creator Asafo Powers has recounted his rise to fame as one of Ghana's most talked-about comedians.

The TikTok sensation is beloved for his hilarious skits, which mimic Ghanaian player Jonathan Sowah, in collaboration with his hypeman, Mr Amprah, also known as Last Hero.

Asafo Powers shares his come-up with Mr Amprah during an interview with Kwaku Manu. Photo source: Instagram/Asafo_powers

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview, the TikTokers discussed how their enviable partnership began.

Speaking to Kwaku Manu, Asafo Powers disclosed that his highly supportive hypeman used to sell food and often gave him some for free while he focused on his social media content.

He said:

"We've not done this for too long, but it has not been easy. I was very funny so he always wanted me to be around when he's selling. He never hesitates to give me food. He has really helped me."

Asafo Powers, who has earned co-signs from numerous stars, including Asamoah Gyan and Joe Mettle, said he randomly asked Mr Amprah to feature in one of his skits and their on-screen partnership has caught on ever since.

Asafo Powers and Last Hero impress fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Asafo Powers and Last Hero's come-up story.

Chetta♋️ said:

"this is what real friends do... not my own kind of friends God have mercy and save us🙏🙏"

Smith Amponsah Charles wrote:

"Powers older than Hero. Wow. I would never think that looking at them"

AMG ICE T 🥰🥰 noted:

"kwaku manu don't understand the English oo but anyway he pretend like as he knows well done 😂"

eBEN remarked:

"The presentation of the blood vessels bring effort to the body zone which mia upper layer or the center layer🔥🔥🔥😊"

Quame Agyei Sapgee shared:

"Kwaku manu thinks he’s saying something sensible in English 😂😂😂😂"

Asafo Powers and Last Hero fly together

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asafo Powers and Last Hero were spotted at a local airport ready to board a plane.

Last Hero walked confidently behind his boss as reports indicated that it was their first flight together.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh