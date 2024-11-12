Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu recently stepped out rocking a brand new look in her latest photos

The actress showed a fashion combination of black and off-white with low-cut blonde hair to match

The photos shared on Instagram have triggered admiration from the followers of the ace actress, who praised her new look

Ace actress Mercy Asiedu has made headlines with her recent fashion choices. She has debuted a new blonde look.

In her latest public appearance, the Kumawood star wore an off-white top. She paired her top with a pair of sneakers in a similar colour while rocking black baggy trousers.

Actress Mercy Asiedu blonde look in latest photos excites her fans photo source: @oheneyere_mercyasiedu

For her hair, the mother of three went for a low cut, which she dyed in blonde colour. She completed her look with jewellery and a black crossbody bag.

Sharing the photos, Mercy Asied, who recently blasted Charlie Dior, and other fashion critics pointed her followers to observe the new look, saying:

"Say Hello to my new look."

See the photos as posted on Instagram below:

Fans hail Mercy Asiedu's blonde look

The photos of Mercy Asiedu triggered admiration from her fans. Many hailed the actress, known for her roles in numerous Ghanaian films and television shows and has long been admired for her vibrant personality and acting prowess, for always trying to look young.

officialjoymoney said:

"You sweet 16😍😍😍😍."

abenacute30_the_unstoppable_1 said:

"Looking beautiful, I love it 🥰 ❤."

papabhi said:

"Your looks are always 10 over 10 minus nothing mum ❤️❤️."

anwar_sadatodeneho said:

"Drip on drip nana yere 🙌🙌❤️🔥🔥."

gnanaekua said:

"Ah ur haircut is mwaaaa u looking gorgeous mummy."

dorothy_boateng said:

"Wow wow wow, mummy you look shap and beautiful, I love your new look 😍 💖 💕 ❤️."

hannymens_makeup_artistry said:

"You look good mummy 😍."

Mercy Asiedu rides in a posh BMW

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Mercy Asiedu had released her new single, Wadaada Me, just after returning from the US.

The actress started a promotional run for the new single, registering nearly 30,000 views shortly after its release.

A video of her looking beautiful in her plush BMW ride during a media engagement in Kumasi has popped up online.

