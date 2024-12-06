A video of some market women hailing President Akufo-Addo has surfaced on social media

In the viral post, the women who sell plantains in the market composed a song for the President, highlighting some of his remarkable achievements

They praised the President for completing several road projects and also ensuring that the nursing training allowance was restored

A group of market women at Dome have praised President Akufo-Addo for his achievements over the last eight years.

The women, in a viral TikTok post, claimed the President had worked to ensure a better Ghana and promised to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to ensure that the good works continued.

In the video shared by @akosuakonadu, the women list some of President Akufo-Addo's achievements, praising him for completing various road infrastructure.

One of the women was delighted that the president had constructed the Ofankor-Nsawam road, easing the burden of commuters.

Additionally, the woman praised the president for reinstating the nursing training allowance for nursing trainees, stressing that her daughter has benefitted from the initiative.

Delighted over these, the women praised President Akufo-Addo and composed a lovely song for him.

They also declared their support for Dr Bawumia, promising to vote for him in the upcoming election.

Watch the video below:

Ghana votes on December 7

On December 7, 2024, Ghana will be going to the polls to elect a new president and parliamentary candidates to represent the various constituencies across the country.

Thirteen candidates will contest the enviable presidency seat. The elections will be held across the country.

Ahead of the elections, the two major political parties, NPP and NDC, each held a big rally to sell their policies to the electorate.

While former President John Dramani Mahama believes he will be reelected, Dr Bawumia also believes he will be given the nod as President after the polls.

The Dome market women also composed a song for former President John Dramani Mahama.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian woman fumes as daughter supports NDC

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman had warned her daughter to refrain from voting for NDC.

Although she did not state her reasons, she seemed very upset about her daughter's decision in a video which has since gone viral.

Netizens who saw the viral TikTok video received the woman's reaction with a chorus of laughter.

Source: YEN.com.gh