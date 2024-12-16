Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, has shared her plans to relocate from the US to Ghana to be with her husband

The actor's wife, who visits Ghana to see him and returns to the US, said Lil Win could not relocate to the US because of his job, so she had to make the sacrifice

Many Ghanaians who watched the interview commended Maame Serwaa for the sacrifice she was willing to make

Maame Serwaa, wife of Ghanaian actor Lil Win, has announced plans to relocate from the United States to Ghana to join her husband. She disclosed this during the launch of Lil Win's new ultramodern barber salon on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Currently living in the US, Maame Serwaa frequently travels to Ghana to visit Lil Win but returns to the US afterwards. She explained that Lil Win's career commitments in Ghana made it impossible for him to move to the US, so she has decided to sacrifice and relocate to Ghana instead.

Many Ghanaians, including those who watched the interview online, commended Maame Serwaa for her decision and praised her willingness to put her family first.

Maame Serwaa's interview sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Money said:

"Are you people seeing the makeup eiiiii Wizzy First Lady."

The Voice of Lucid reacted:

"No one is talking about the wife’s decision. God bless her. It’s not easy to sacrifice.🙏"

Kofi Preman said:

"The wife de3 makeups mu makeups paaa ooo."

graceacheampong4490 reacted:

"Kwadwo Nkansah never joke with ur wife n children pls bless."

stellaagyeman9749 wrote:

"Onyame Nyira wo Kojo, any weapon formed against you will never prosper!!!!’"

Lil Win's mother shares son's struggles

In the same interview, Lil Win's mother also shared a touching story about her son, recalling how many people called him ugly.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor's mother said she stood behind her son through the tough times and was happy about his success.

She said her dream of Lil Win becoming great had come true, warming hearts on social media.

