Self-proclaiming African Dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has stunned his fans with ha photo from his school days

He was a student of Winneba Secondary School in the Central Region, where Shatta Wale already started his swag life

He shared the photo to his Facebook and commented that he was indeed born for greatness; this has got fans praising him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Controversial Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, has got the internet talking with a throwback photo of him in secondary school.

He was captured wearing all white attire – a white shirt and buggy khaki trousers and standing with three other guys.

They were students at Winneba Secondary School in the Central Region.

A collage of Shatta Wale. Photo credit: @shattawalenima/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale simply captioned the photo: “Winneba Secondary School. Man was born for this long ago.”

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Fans react to Shatta Wale’s photo

Shatta Wale’s photo has triggered massive reactions online with the majority of the people feeling so inspired.

Some acknowledged that Shatta Wale had always been a star.

Brenda, for instance, wrote that Shatta Wale should give thanks to God for how far he has come today:

Brenda Rogers: "Charles Nii Armah Mensah, I love this pic it’s really cute I think it’s amazing how God never revealed to you back then, who you was gonna be today we serve a mysterious God, like not even..those guys around you in the pic knew that you would be who you’re today. You ought to just give God all the praise... I just love how you believed in yourself.. it shows.. Self Explanatory."

Bra Quesi Eikers says Shatta Wale’s photo reminds him of how amazing life is:

Bra Quesi Eikers: "This just reminds me about how life is amazing . Today you’re down tomorrow the next place is Up."

Samuel Serkodie also wrote that whatever one is destined for will surely come to pass:

erkodie Samuel: "What you are born for Will come through no matter what."

Sly blessed Shatta Wale:

Sly Shatta: "Father God bless you doings."

Pablo was inspired by Shatta Wale’s post and said he motivates him a lot:

Parbloh De Moni Planta: "Chale life no be easy oo but I'm happy to see you win .... that's why you always inspired me."

Guda commented that Shatta Wale had been full of swag since day one:

Injeh Guda: "Man be gangster since day one Charles Nii Armah Mensah."

Trevour commented that Shatta Wale has been king from day one:

Trevour Kesh Mingle: "Iswear king started no be today ooo make dem tell you."

Umar just wants Shatta Wale to marry and make SM fans proud:

Umar Farouk Adams: "You've been a dripper since day 1, man. But you need to marry now, Charles. The pic was taken in the early 2000s. Let's say you were 25 years by then. How old will you be now? Nearly 50 years. Marry and make us proud."

Nii Djata Djata referred to Shatta Wale as his favourite:

Nii Djata Djata: "My favorite person NII VERSATILE SHATTA WALE."

Young entertainer DJ Switch mimicks Shatta Wale

Meanwhile, Ghana’s youngest and super talented entertainer, DJ Switch, has mimicked Shatta Wale in a video that has got many people hailing her on social media.

She mimicked how Shatta Wale warned that regardless of how long he has known someone, he would not hesitate to delete and block the person.

Many people have praised her unique talent and her ability to speak and act exactly like Shatta Wale.

Source: YEN.com.gh