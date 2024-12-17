Hajia Bintu, in a TikTok post, dropped a throwback photo from her younger days, and she still looked curvy despite being slim

The post was a slide show of her current photos alongside her older photo in which she had short hair and badly done makeup

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for her and highlighted how far she had come

Ghanaian socialite and TikTok star Hajia Bintu has shared a throwback photo that has sparked admiration online. The post was a slide show video of her current photos alongside an older one, highlighting her physical transformation over the years.

In the older photo, Hajia Bintu appeared slimmer, with short hair and poorly applied makeup. Despite her smaller frame, her figure, now a signature part of her brand, was already noticeable. Her current photos in the slide show displayed her now-famous physique and polished look, which have made her a social media sensation.

The post quickly gained traction, with many Ghanaians commenting on her immense growth. Fans praised her looks and expressed admiration for how far she had come. Hajia Bintu’s figure has often been debated, with questions about whether her physique was natural or enhanced. The throwback photo seemed to reinforce the idea that her curves have been part of her since her younger years.

Hajia Bintu sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Lucky-Lilianne🇨🇮 said:

"No one is talking about the skirt.😂"

𝐊𝐑𝐀𝐊𝐘𝐄 𝐘𝐁𝐂 wrote:

"Awwn Hajia, wani kum anaa?"

Ashafa Fatima said:

"I love u naturally ma🙈."

Kwamebaah:

"This proves that your package is indeed natural."

Baby Maxin looks grown up

Baby Maxin has also captured attention with her immense growth recently. The little girl looked taller in a video shared by her mother, Nana Ama McBrown.

The little girl who was born a few years ago stood by her mother in the video, and they looked very much alike.

YEN.com.gh reported that the video had gone viral, garnering thousands of views and likes.

