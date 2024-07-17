Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu is living a luxurious lifestyle in the United Kingdom

The young female entrepreneur wore a short dress and designer shoes to her date night at a plush restaurant

Some social media users commented on Hajia Bintu's sartorial choice for her dinner date

Ghanaian TikToker Noami Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, is having fun in London after attending the much-anticipated Ghana Party in the Park over the weekend.

The style influencer looked sassy in a short dress, showing off her thick thighs and beautiful tattoos.

Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu hangs out with a strange man in the UK. Photo credit: @bintu_hajia.

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu flaunted her cleavage in a red dress that matched perfectly with her black shoes, which were embellished with red rose petals.

The beauty influencer and owner of a plush beauty salon wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes and glossy lipstick.

Hajia Bintu turned heads in a 360 lace frontal Barbie-inspired hairstyle as she posed with her dinner date.

Check out the photos below:

Fans react to Hajia Bintu's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

_oga_titus_stated:

"MY VENZA"

big_john_study stated:

"Who told shorty she doesn't have to show the Bubble anymore?? I noticed it's shown less and less now"

Thenicetarasis stated:

"I love you Bintu"

Johnardcoote stated:

"Looking lovely"

weird_wanii stated:

"Worldwide Bintu"

iamruth4 stated:

"Big Bintu for a reason"

Oluwaseyicarewdecker stated:

"Perfection and beauty are all I can see"

Ebonyheartart stated:

"How is this even possible"

Kwamepeprah stated:

"Lady in Red!❤️"

big_ting404 stated:

"London is red"

Sesaykallie stated:

"If beauty was a person"

shes_spotless stated:

"Pretty"

Hajia Bintu slays in a jersey dress

As she stepped out to watch a football match, Hajia Bintu wore a short jersey dress, which she paired with expensive Jordan sneakers.

Check out the photos below:

Hajia Bintu Rocks A One-Hand Pleated Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu, a major style icon for a generation of up-and-coming fashionistas.

The curvaceous content producer partied with friends and looked terrific in a one-hand pleated dress.

Social media users commented about Hajia Bintu's chic ensemble and high-end footwear.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh