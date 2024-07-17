Hajia Bintu: Ghanaian TikToker Looks Classy In A Short Red Dress To A Dinner Date In London
- Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu is living a luxurious lifestyle in the United Kingdom
- The young female entrepreneur wore a short dress and designer shoes to her date night at a plush restaurant
- Some social media users commented on Hajia Bintu's sartorial choice for her dinner date
Ghanaian TikToker Noami Asiamah, popularly called Hajia Bintu, is having fun in London after attending the much-anticipated Ghana Party in the Park over the weekend.
The style influencer looked sassy in a short dress, showing off her thick thighs and beautiful tattoos.
Hajia Bintu flaunted her cleavage in a red dress that matched perfectly with her black shoes, which were embellished with red rose petals.
The beauty influencer and owner of a plush beauty salon wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes and glossy lipstick.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Hajia Bintu turned heads in a 360 lace frontal Barbie-inspired hairstyle as she posed with her dinner date.
Check out the photos below:
Fans react to Hajia Bintu's elegant outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
_oga_titus_stated:
"MY VENZA"
big_john_study stated:
"Who told shorty she doesn't have to show the Bubble anymore?? I noticed it's shown less and less now"
Thenicetarasis stated:
"I love you Bintu"
Johnardcoote stated:
"Looking lovely"
weird_wanii stated:
"Worldwide Bintu"
iamruth4 stated:
"Big Bintu for a reason"
Oluwaseyicarewdecker stated:
"Perfection and beauty are all I can see"
Ebonyheartart stated:
"How is this even possible"
Kwamepeprah stated:
"Lady in Red!❤️"
big_ting404 stated:
"London is red"
Sesaykallie stated:
"If beauty was a person"
shes_spotless stated:
"Pretty"
Hajia Bintu slays in a jersey dress
As she stepped out to watch a football match, Hajia Bintu wore a short jersey dress, which she paired with expensive Jordan sneakers.
Stonebwoy's wife wins over the internet with her classy pink corset jumpsuit at the TGMAs Industry Mixer event
Check out the photos below:
Hajia Bintu Rocks A One-Hand Pleated Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Hajia Bintu, a major style icon for a generation of up-and-coming fashionistas.
The curvaceous content producer partied with friends and looked terrific in a one-hand pleated dress.
Social media users commented about Hajia Bintu's chic ensemble and high-end footwear.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh