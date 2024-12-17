Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown has announced that her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen, will be making a comeback

On her TikTok page, she shared a video showing its plush interior, and in the caption, she shared details of when it would be aired

The video excited many of her fans, who gushed over the kitchen's beautiful interior, while others wished to cook on her show someday

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has given her fervent fans a sneak peek into the new kitchen for the cooking show McBrown's Kitchen, which is making a comeback.

McBrown's new kitchen

On her TikTok page, Mrs McBrown Mensah shared a video of her renovated kitchen for the upcoming season of McBrown's Kitchen.

She sang and danced to Ghanaian musician Fameye's I Want while showing off the beautiful interior of the kitchen.

In the caption, she excitedly asked her fervent fans whether they were ready for the new season of the cooking show.

"Are you ready for the new season of @mcbrownskitchen is about to hit your TV screens!😍."

Sharing details of McBrown's Kitchen, she said the new season would start airing on December 21, 2024, and would be broadcast every Saturday at 5:00 pm on TV3 and at 6:00 pm on Onua TV, as well as @McBrowns Kitchen on YouTube.

Reactions to the new McBrown's Kitchen video

Many people in the comment section admired how McBrown supported Fameye as she often sang his new songs in videos.

Other staunch fans of McBrown's Kitchen expressed their anticipation for the new season while admiring the new kitchen's look.

The heartwarming views shared by various people commenting on the renovated kitchen are below:

Son Of Man said:

"The way you promote Fameye songs is great. Thank you your Excellency."

louisaofori8 said:

"You are sooooo happy and beautiful always, more good life 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

AntyElla said:

"See the way I’m smiling here with you 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Fremzycomzy said:

"No one in Ghana can do advert pass Nana Ama herrrrrr top notch🔥👌👌👌👌."

vidalothert said:

"Wow Nana what a nice kitchen you got 😃😄🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Tipsy said:

"How I wish I can go there and cook for my lovely mom 🙏🥰🥰🥰."

Bukom Banku tries to kiss McBrown

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown was speechless when retired boxer Bukom Banku tried to kiss her on her show, McBrown's Kitchen.

In the funny video, Bukom Banku claimed they would be getting married on February 22, 2025, and McBrown noted that she would send out invitations.

Bukom Banku's son, Ambitious Tilapia, was also on set with them, preparing the tilapia while his father and the actress prepared the banku and shito.

