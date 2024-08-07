2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Cookie Tee nearly stole the spotlight during the fashion night with her outfit

The outspoken celebrity model looked elegant in a stylish African print ensemble and expensive high heels

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's perfect skin tone makeup and hairstyle

Ghanaian media personality Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, met the expectations of many with her African print gown over the weekend.

The co-host of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant wore a one-hand puff-sleeve glittering African print gown for the fashion night episode.

TV3 presenter Cookie Tee looks charming in flawless makeup and outfits to host Ghana's Most Beautiful show. Photo credit: @iamcookie.

Talented female designer Lauren Couture designed Cookie Tee's one-of-a-kind gown, which has become the talk of the town online.

Cookie Tee accessorised the peplum outfit with round loop earrings and gold bangles while showing off her dance moves.

She looked flawless in a beautiful makeup look and a simple centre-parted ponytail hairstyle to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on Cookie Tee's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Laurenhautecouture stated:

"The serve is always good😍💯 @cookieteegh we love to see it!"

legendmikki5 stated:

“Gorgeous”

a__akita stated:

"Loved this sm!😍"

Asantewaawendy stated:

Soo Beautiful ❤️❤️😘😘

naa_ayele_mary stated:

"The ever-gorgeous cookie 😍"

international_akotoellen stated:

"You are beautiful 😍❤️❤️ I just love her personality"

tina_antwi_backup stated:

"Wow, I couldn’t stop watching you yesterday 💪‼️🔥"

Brahadams stated:

"Amazing ❤"

queenselorm_gmb23 stated:

"So gorgeous ❤️"

ann_ita1 stated:

"Beautiful 😍👌💯"

akosua_britas stated:

"I love this 😍😍❤️"

Stefanyboateng stated:

"Ladies and gentlemen…….The EVERYDAY woman!🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥"

blewusiportia stated:

"WOMAN ❤️🔥"

Sabbahkate stated:

"Wow 😍you are looking classy 👌🏻mummy much love ❤️ ❤️❤️❤️"

morrisokor81 stated:

"Beautiful"

kitchen_steeze stated:

"My fav for life ❤️🔥"

akrofi._grace stated:

"Gorgeous Lauren woman papabi😍😍😍😍"

Cookie Tee slays in a red dress

TV presenter Cookie Tee looked classy in a red short-sleeved dress and black Valentino Garravani high heels for her photoshoot.

She wore a voluminous, black curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders while showing off her designer bag.

Check out the photos below:

Cookie Tee apologises to Ewe men

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about TV3 host Cookie Tee, who has formally apologised to Ewe males with lengthy last names.

The goddess of beauty claimed she was joking and didn't think anyone would take what she said seriously.

Some social media viewers shared conflicting opinions after watching the widely circulated apology video on social media.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

