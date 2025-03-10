Twene Jonas, in a video, responded to the recent insults Young Don directed at him on social media

The social commentator advised Young Don against making unsavoury comments about him

Twene Jonas also questioned the authenticity of Young Don's US passport, stating that it was not genuine

Controversial US-based Ghanaian social commentator Twene Jonas has responded to his compatriot Young Don's recent insults directed at him on social media.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the social media personality warned Young Don, stating that there were consequences to hurling unprintable insults at him.

Twene Jonas bragged that he was better at offering controversial commentaries on issues on social media than many others who produced similar content.

He noted that he had surveillance across multiple cities in the US and urged Young Don not to blame others if he suffered the repercussions for his actions.

Twene Jonas also claimed that Young Don's US passport was not genuine. According to him, Young Don couldn't secure a passport a few months after relocating to the US as it took a lot of time to get it processed.

He advised Young Don against speaking ill about him publicly to avoid getting himself into trouble or being deported from the US as part of President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal migration in the country.

The social commentator recounted an instance where an immigrant who possessed a US passport and lived in the country for over 20 years was deported. He also warned Young Don against upsetting several individuals, who might eventually plot his downfall in the US.

Twene Jonas' remarks come after Young Don returned to social media following several months of inactivity. He had been the subject of a rumoured deportation with Bishop Ajagurajah claiming responsibility for it over their past feud.

However, in a video, the young man dismissed Ajagurajah's claims and flaunted a US passport to show that he had officially been granted citizenship.

He also hurled several insults at Twene Jonas over some remarks the latter made about him when speculations about him getting deported back to Ghana from the US became rife.

Below is the video of Twene Jonas responding to Young Don's insults:

Twene's remarks about Young Don stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Hazindo commented:

"Ebe true Twene Jonas is saying. They can revoke your citizenship. He should go to Mexico and ask. Stay humble."

WaZa said:

"When the carbon copy surpasses the original 😭😭😂."

Razak commented:

"Their fight is like Kelvin Tailor and Okatakyie Afrifa 😂😂😂😂. They always get emotional 🤣🤣🤣."

Nana Owusu said:

"You both are liars and you are selling him out 😂😂."

Twene Jonas advises Ghanaians against relocating abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas advised Ghanaians against relocating abroad after moving from the city to the country amid mass deportations in the US.

In a video, the social commentator urged Ghanaians to either stay in their country or relocate to European countries instead of the US.

Twene Jonas' advice to migrants garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

