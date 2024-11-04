Bishop Salifu Amoako's son made his first court appearance on Friday, November 1, 2024, after his involvement in the East Legon accident

During this appearance, the court ordered his Ghanaian and US passports to be submitted on Monday, November 4, 2024

Netizens who saw the post about the court's request were excited and expressed their views in the comment section

The juvenile court in Accra has requested the Ghanaian and US passports of Bishop Salifu Amoako's young son.

The court requested on Friday, November 1, 2024, during the young man's first appearance at the court following his involvement in the East Legon accident that claimed two lives.

The juvenile court in Accra is asking for Saligu Amoako's son's passport.

The documents are expected to be deposited at the court on Monday, November 4, 2024, to ensure compliance with bail conditions. Investigations into the East Legon accident have commenced.

The police first picked up Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife to commence investigations. Subsequently, the young man also appeared before the court for further investigations. He has been remanded into lawful custody until November 7, 2024.

Netizens delight over court's demand

Netizens who saw the post about the court's request were delighted. They expressed their views in the comment section.

@LKKesse wrote:

“This is a step in the right direction, but they should recommend that he be tried as an adult. His actions were clearly premeditated.”

@Dawson_Blaud wrote:

"Oh yes! That’s good. I hope he’s getting better now."

@real_homie482 wrote:

"I saw this coming, they will send him outside."

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Can they say they can't find the US passport?"

@o7Greene wrote:

"Still waiting to see what will be the outcome of this case."

Makavelli

@Makavelli_0 wrote:

"This is great, The law has to work."

@rubben_jr wrote:

"baako Suro."

@asante_awuku wrote:

"He get usa passport too."

@Kakutey_ wrote:

"I'm actually happy with the direction this case is heading because beyond the pursuit of justice, it'll serve as a warning to underage drivers and those driving without a valid license."

@ManuelHaifa wrote:

"Cuz the victims family are rich as well so they can follow the case with every penny"

@desmond_delaa wrote;

"Dbee to Dbee fight vim."

@quabena_john wrote:

"They should hold till he is 18 den dey jail him like wat dey did to the kasoa boy."

No more publishing of Amoako's son's photos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the juvenile court has directed that media outlets should no longer publish the photos and name of Bishop Salifu Amoako's son.

This is after his father, during one of his court appearances, appealed to the court to prevent media houses from publishing his son's images.

