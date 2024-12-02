Gospel singer Empress Gifty has claimed ownership of the Empress name days after actress Nana Ama McBrown denounced the name and opted for Her Excellency

As the interim host of UTV's United Showbiz, Empress Gifty told Ghanaians that her name was gazetted and that the government had endorsed the name

The video agitated many Ghanaians, who lashed out at the gospel singer for her remarks on the entertainment show

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Gospel singer Empress Gifty has announced that she is the sole bearer of the Empress title and, she explained in a video that started a debate online.

Empress Gifty claims ownership of the Empress name. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown and @empress_gifty

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty schools Ghanaians over Empress title

On the Saturday, November 30, 2024, edition of United Showbiz, Empress Gifty, the interim host for United Showbiz, told Ghanaians that she was the rightful bearer of the Empress name.

The Watch Me hitmaker noted that she was not called Empress for the fan of it, but in actuality, it was part of her name.

"My name is Empress. In fact, the gazetted Empress Gifty. My name is gazetted. I have the documents lying in my room."

She further stated that she had to bear the cost for the name, and she did pay for her name to be gazetted and that the government had endorsed that name.

The U Cook host then encouraged viewers and her fans to call her by the name Empress and that she would respond to them.

Empress Gifty claims the Empress title

McBrown denounces Empress title

Meanwhile, at the birthday party of Prophet Eric Boahen, which took place at the Reign House Chapel on Thursday, November 28, 2024, actress and former United Showbiz host Nana Ama McBrown title.

Upon arrival at the event, her fans cheered her on by calling her Empress. In a viral video, she advised them to refrain from calling her that. She noted that henceforth, they were to refer to her as Her Excellency and not Empress.

Nana Ama McBrown denounces Empress title

Reactions to Empress Gifty's announcement

Below are the opinions of social media users regarding Empress Gifty claiming ownership of the Empress name:

bawumianua said:

"Madam let us think ! The only empress we know is McBrown😏"

Vee said:

"Weiii ninaaa 3kasei! Empress nu fa sua wai! We now have her EXCELLENCY 🤣"

Bennyluv🥰🥰🥰 said:

"Oooo noooo I wasn’t expecting this from you aaaa"

EL MANU said:

"is she really gospel artist or just artist becos am confused ei by force paa now 😂😂"

McBrown cleans filthy gutters

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown joined the Buz Stop Boys at North Kaneshie Swanlake in Accra, to clean and desilt gutters.

The video was streamed live on TikTok, and it showed the actress clad in protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning the filthy gutters.

Many Ghanaians were impressed by the act of service as they spoke about McBrown's humility and selfless nature.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh